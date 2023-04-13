The Turtle hospital in Marathon will host two sea turtle releases this week, and both are open to the public.
The first will be held Thursday, April 13, on Sombrero Beach in Marathon.
The turtle named Crush will arrive in the Turtle Hospital ambulance at 9:40 a.m. with release promptly at 10 a.m.
The second will be held Friday, April 14, at Higgs Beach in Key West.
Sally will arrive in the Turtle Hospital ambulance at 11 a.m., with release promptly at 11:30.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.