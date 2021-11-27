For the first time in more than a year, cruise ships will return to Key West on Saturday, Nov. 27, for regularly scheduled port calls.
The arrivals come after city voters overwhelmingly approved referendums calling for smaller ships and fewer passengers, and the state and governor passed a local pre-emption law that nullified the vote. The arrival of the ships is being met with mixed response, and the city is expecting possible protesters. The city plans to have an extra police presence at the docks on Saturday, Key West City Manager Patti McLaughlin said.
The 594-foot Azamara Quest will dock Saturday morning at the city-owned Mallory Pier. The vessel can accommodate 686 passengers and 408 crew members, McLaughlin said. John Wells, a Key West ship’s agent, said he was told there only will be 435 passengers.
The ship and the passenger count complies with the city referendum that states a ship can’t bring in more than 1,500 passengers and crew, McLaughlin said.
The 820-foot Crystal Serenity will dock at the privately owned Pier B. The ship has a total capacity of 1,695 people, 1,040 passengers and 655 crew, and would violate the city’s referendum. That ship was bringing in fewer than 1,040 passengers, about 476, Wells and McLaughlin said.
The arrivals also come as the city has been working on local ordinances to possibly implement the referendums into city regulations. The state Legislature only pre-empted cities from implementing voter referendums, not city ordinances. The city has hired a legal firm to research the issue and has started to mediate between the citizen group that sponsored the referendums, Safer Cleaner Ships, and local pro-cruise ship leaders.
“We are in a tough spot right now,” McLaughlin said Friday. “I wish we could have worked something out before the first ships arrived here.”
More ships are scheduled to arrive in Key West in December, Wells and McLaughlin said.
“This is a sad moment for the voters of Key West, who overwhelmingly approved limits on cruise ship capacity and daily disembarkations over one year ago, only to see this election overturned by the Florida governor,” Safer Cleaner Ships wrote in a statement.
The group acknowledged the Azamara Quest complies with the city referendums, but “to our knowledge, the vessel has not shared its COVID-19 emergency response plan with the City of Key West and therefore may not be in compliance with the operating guidelines of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control),” the group’s statement stated.
Safer Cleaner Ships representatives are disappointed city leaders did not require the ships’ representatives to sign executive agreements making sure they are following proper protocols, which the Centers For Disease Control gave cities the authority to impose, said Arlo Haskell, treasurer for the Safer Cleaner Ships.
Haskell called the lack of city action a “failure.”
McLaughlin responded that she “didn’t think it was necessary,” because she had talked with the U.S. Coast Guard prior to the arrival of the ships, she said Friday.
Safer Cleaner Ships representatives do not plan to protest at the docks when the ships arrive, but there have been calls on social media by others to protest their arrival, Haskell said.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston voiced frustration about the bigger of the two ships coming into port in Key West. She had already scheduled a meeting with the owner of Pier B, Mark Walsh, on Monday to discuss the issue.
“I think it’s counter productive to have a ship that is larger than what the referendum allows when we are in the middle of negotiations,” Mayor Johnston said. “We have been asking for a ordinance on this since the third week of July. Had we had an ordinance on the books, we could have dealt with this.”