The wave of Cuban migrants continued Wednesday with two migrants sailing more than 100 miles on wind-surfing boards and landing in the Florida Keys.
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Miami Sector apprehended two Cuban migrants after they made landfall in the Florida Keys on windsurfing boards. The migrants will be processed for removal proceedings. No injuries reported, according to Customs and Border Protection.
One of the two migrants who wind-surfed was found clinging to a pylon on the Seven-Mile Bridge, U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada said.
Also on Wednesday morning, Border Protection discovered another Cuban migrant on Big Pine Key, according to officials with U.S. Border Patrol.
On Monday, Oct. 10, U.S. Border Patrol agents, with support from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a migrant landing near Marathon and encountered 10 Cuban migrants. The migrants reported their vessel sank near the shore, but they were able to swim to shore and were detained by authorities about 5:30 a.m., according to Border Patrol.
USCG Cutter Richard Snyder’s crew repatriated 58 Cubans to Cuba, Sunday, near Marquesas Key and Dry Tortugas.
On Friday, Oct., 7, 21 Cuban migrants from were taken into Border Patrol custody after making landfall at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park in Key West. The group of migrants, 17 adult males and four adult females, arrived at about 1 a.m. on a rustic vessel, also called a chug. No injuries were reported, according to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo repatriated 37 migrants to Cuba on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The crew of the cutter Raymond Evans repatriated 174 migrants to Cuba last weekend, while the crew of the cutter William Trump repatriated 55 migrants to Cuba last week, according to the Coast Guard.
South Florida is experiencing a record number of Cuban migrant landings, as the political and economic situation in Cuba continues to deteriorate.
Since Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews interdicted 226 Cuban migrants, compared to 6,182 in all of fiscal year 2022 and 838 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2021.
In addition to the record number of landings, the number of missing and dead Cuban migrants has increased from recent years. Authorities located the bodies of at least five of 16 Cuban migrants reported missing off the Lower Keys waters since they were reported missing during Hurricane Ian.
On Sept. 28, the Coast Guard rescued three people from the water about 2 miles south of Boca Chica after a Cuban migrant ship with nearly 30 people on board sank in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to Customs and Border Patrol.
That same day, U.S. Border Patrol officers, along with support from Sheriff’s Office personnel, responded to a migrant landing on Stock Island. Four Cuban migrants were able to swim to shore, but indicated there were at least 23 other individuals on the vessel.
All migrants were brought to Lower Keys Medical Center, suffering from exhaustion and dehydration. The incident remains under investigation, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Rob Brisley.