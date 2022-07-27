2022.07.23 lobster mini-season measure.JPG

A new video informs visitors and residents about spiny lobster harvesting regulations in the Florida Keys.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Tourist Development Council

The Florida Keys’ two-day lobster mini-season is underway, starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, and continuing through 12 a.m. Thursday, July 28.

As hundreds travel up and down U.S. 1 for the event, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents and visitors to know both state law and local ordinances in the Keys. Information and related regulations can be found at http://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/lobster/.