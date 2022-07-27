The Florida Keys’ two-day lobster mini-season is underway, starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, and continuing through 12 a.m. Thursday, July 28.
As hundreds travel up and down U.S. 1 for the event, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents and visitors to know both state law and local ordinances in the Keys. Information and related regulations can be found at http://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/lobster/.
“Mini-season is a great time for residents and visitors alike, and I want to ensure everyone is aware of the law, and behaving in a responsible, and safe, manner,” said Sheriff Ramsay.
Marine thefts commonly happen in the Florida Keys, and thieves often see mini-season as an opportunity to target people who aren’t being careful with valuables, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Remove electronics, fishing and diving gear from boats when not in use, and store the valuable equipment somewhere secure, Linhardt said.
The Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols at boat ramps, bridges and on the water, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Coast also will be on patrol. Anyone caught with illegal lobster will be charged accordingly.
All Sheriff’s Office boats will be on patrol, and deputies will also be operating a number of personal watercraft donated to the Sheriff’s Office by Riva Motorsports & Marine of the Keys, which offers WaveRunners each year for law enforcement purposes, such as regular patrols of hard-to-reach shoreline areas and residential canals.
Before, during and after the two-day season there will be more boats and trailers on the roadways and more traffic in general, Linhardt said, noting Sheriff Ramsay reminds residents and visitors to drive carefully. Drinking and driving is illegal, as is drunken boating; MCSO deputies will be monitoring the area’s waters, as well as the county’s roadways.
Lobster harvesters are reminded a recreational saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit to required to recreationally harvest spiny lobsters, unless you are exempt from recreational license requirements. Information about licenses and permits is available at http://www.myfwc.com.
Rules and laws vary throughout the Florida Keys, and a new dedicated website, http://www.keyslobsterseason.com, includes interactive videos with need-to-know dive and boating safety tips, up-to-date rules, regulations for lobster hunting within the Keys, such as daily limits and correct harvesting techniques. It also stresses avoiding prohibited, no-take zones protected within Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary boundaries.