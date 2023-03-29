Two more people have died in traffic accidents on U.S. 1 last weekend, according to local and state law enforcement.

A pedestrian was killed attempting to cross the highway near Mile Marker 25 on Sunday, March 26, and a motorist was pronounced dead on Saturday, March 25, after his truck veered off the road near Mile Marker 17 and crashed into a cluster of trees, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

