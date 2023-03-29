Two more people have died in traffic accidents on U.S. 1 last weekend, according to local and state law enforcement.
A pedestrian was killed attempting to cross the highway near Mile Marker 25 on Sunday, March 26, and a motorist was pronounced dead on Saturday, March 25, after his truck veered off the road near Mile Marker 17 and crashed into a cluster of trees, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A 55-year-old Summerland Key man left his residence and attempted to cross northbound U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 25 at about 8:45 p.m., according to FHP spokeswoman Lt. Kathleen McKinney. He walked into the path of a 2023 Ford SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from Oklahoma.
First aid was rendered at the scene, and the pedestrian was transported to Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West to be taken by air ambulance to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami. The Trauma Star helicopter landed at Mariners Hospital in Marathon when the status of the patient changed. The pedestrian died at Mariners Hospital, according to McKinney.
The investigation in ongoing, McKinney said.
On Saturday, the driver of a GMC Sierra truck was traveling south on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 17 when he failed to drive in a single lane and ran off the roadway to the right, onto the southbound shoulder, according to an FHP report. The truck continued traveling south on the shoulder, and the front of the vehicle collided with several trees. The truck came to a final rest facing south on the southbound shoulder against the trees, the report stated.
The driver of the truck, a 52-year-old Minnesota man, was pronounced dead at 10:06 p.m. at Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, according to the FHP.
The FHP has handled six fatal traffic accidents in the Florida Keys so far this year, according to McKinney.