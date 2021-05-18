Two men died on the water during the weekend, according to FWC and Key West Police reports.
A 59-year-old man died Saturday after the boat he was driving crashed into the mangroves in Key Largo.
Joseph Charles Guenther, of Key Largo died after he was impaled on a mangrove, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The FWC is investigating the crash. Only the operator of the boat was on board at the time of the crash, according to the FWC spokesman Bobby Dube.
The 21-foot center console boat was traveling north in Blackwater Sound at a high rate of speed when the operator turned wide to the left into Dusenbury Creek, according to Dube. The boat made contact with the mangroves on its right side. The captain then turned hard to the right and penetrated the mangrove shoreline.
The operator of the vessel sustained a serious head injury and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami by Trauma Star ambulance, according to Dube.
The case is still ongoing at this time as FWC Investigators are gathering witness statements and other evidence. The vessel was seized as evidence, Dube said.
Meanwhile, Key West Police detectives are investigating the death of a man found floating in the water around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
The 60-year-old Key West man was discovered in the water near Garrison Bight by a passer-by. Key West Rescue retrieved the man from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Crean said.
No foul play is suspected at this time. The victim’s name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, Crean said Monday.