Authorities were continuing to search Monday for the driver of a truck involved in one of two fatal accidents that occurred within a quarter mile of each other in the Lower Keys on Saturday.
The Florida Highway Patrol was searching for the driver of a truck that was pulling a boat at about 9 p.m. Saturday on Stock Island, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A large truck pulling a power boat on a trailer was traveling south on Third Street, south of U.S. 1, according to a FHP press release.
A bicyclist was traveling in an unknown direction on Third Street south of U.S. 1. The truck collided with the bicyclist in an unknown manner, FHP officials said. The driver of the truck fled the scene traveling south on Third Street, according to the FHP. No license plate information for the truck was obtained following the crash, according to the FHP. The bicyclist, only identified as of Monday a 47-year-old Hispanic male, was pronounced deceased at Lower Keys Medical Center at 10:04 p.m. Saturday.
The victim’s name had not been released as of Monday because authorities have not been able to contact his family members. The victim did not have any information on file and no known family members, according to the FHP.
There was witness FHP officers have been talking with and an officer planned to talk with him again on Monday, according to FHP spokeswoman Kathleen McKinney. The FHP is urging anyone with information about the crash to contact FHP Corporal Ray Estavillo at (305) 470-2500.
Another bicyclist was killed in a traffic accident Saturday, Nov. 5, on North Roosevelt Boulevard, which backed up southbound traffic on U.S. 1 from Key West to Boca Chica Key for several hours.
The fatal accident occurred on North Roosevelt Boulevard at roughly 1 p.m. at a pedestrian crosswalk.
The accident involved a bicyclist and a vehicle, according to Key West Police Department spokeswoman Alyson Crean, with the bicyclist dying from the injuries they sustained.
Police officers had sections of the North Roosevelt Boulevard closed for hours but reopened the heavily traveled roadway by 5 p.m., Crean said.
However, the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority is currently doing on construction on South Roosevelt Boulevard that involved closing some lanes of traffic, which added to the traffic congestion for motorists heading into Key West.
As of Monday morning, Key West Police Department had yet to release a report with any details about the crash or the identities of the driver and the victim.