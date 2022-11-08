2022.11.08 fatal crashes

A bicyclist was killed Saturday on North Roosevelt Boulevard, another cyclist was killed on Stock Island after being hit by a truck.

Authorities were continuing to search Monday for the driver of a truck involved in one of two fatal accidents that occurred within a quarter mile of each other in the Lower Keys on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol was searching for the driver of a truck that was pulling a boat at about 9 p.m. Saturday on Stock Island, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A large truck pulling a power boat on a trailer was traveling south on Third Street, south of U.S. 1, according to a FHP press release.

