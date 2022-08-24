Two men were hospitalized after their boat flipped during a powerboat poker run in the Lower Florida Keys on Saturday.
The men, Justin Cummings and Jamie Trujillo, suffered a series of injuries, including fractured ribs and a punctured lung, after their boat struck another boat’s wake and flipped near Snipe Point on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and an organizer of the poker run. The men were ejected from the boat.
The men were in a 28-foot powerboat on Saturday afternoon, participating in the Keys Island Runners’ third annual Frankie Gutierrez Memorial Fun Run, which started at the Perry Hotel in Stock Island. After leaving the resort’s marina, the boats traveled to Boca Grande island and then to Marvin Key, according to an event organizer.
Roughly 52 boats were traveling from Boca Grande to Snipe Point when the accident took place, according to the organizer.
Both victims to Murray Marine in Stock Island, FWC spokesman Jason Rafter said. Both men were wearing life jackets. Both men were flown by Trauma Star air ambulance to Jackson South Medical Center n Miami. Speed is believed to have contributed to the accident, Rafter said.
"Witnesses estimate the vessel was traveling at 70 mph," Rafter said. "This incident is an ongoing investigation."
The event did have safety precautions in place, such as spotter boats and a helicopter flying during the event. There was also a paramedic/EMT participating in the event and two nurses, who treated the injuries of the men until they could reach land and be treated by local emergency workers.
Keys Island Runners was established when a group of people from Key West started attending the annual FPC Miami boat show poker run in Key Largo, according to the group’s website.