Two men were hospitalized after their boat flipped during a powerboat poker run in the Lower Florida Keys on Saturday.

The men, Justin Cummings and Jamie Trujillo, suffered a series of injuries, including fractured ribs and a punctured lung, after their boat struck another boat’s wake and flipped near Snipe Point on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and an organizer of the poker run. The men were ejected from the boat.

tohara@keysnews.com