On the longest night of the year, the solar system’s two largest planets, Jupiter and Saturn, will orbit so close together it will look like they’re merging or embraced in a giant space kiss.
The winter solstice Earth sky will also yield the rings of Saturn and the four Galilean moons of Jupiter with Ganymede, its largest, throwing shade at the gas giant.
This “Great Conjunction of 2020,” or meeting of planets on Dec. 21, is an extremely rare observable event. It hasn’t happened since 1226 A.D., nearly 800 years ago, and it will not happen again for another 400 years, according to Russ Brick, president of Southern Cross Astronomical Society. Some are calling it the “Christmas Star” due to its proximity to the holiday.
“The Christmas Star is just a cute little reference, but really it’s the two largest planets in our solar system appearing to almost merge in Earth’s night sky,” he said. “A conjunction is more likely where each planet is in respect to its orbit. Jupiter moves faster than Saturn. Over the last 40 years or so, they’ve appeared to be following each other in the sky.”
Technically, the last time this conjunction happened was in 2000, but it was in orbit closer to the sun so it wasn’t visible.
During next week’s event, Jupiter and Saturn will sit just 0.1 degrees apart, or a mere one-fifth the width of the Moon.
“For instance, the full moon in the sky spans 30 minutes of arc, these planets during the conjunction will be less than six minutes of arc apart. They may appear as one object in the sky,” Brick said.
The joined planets will be obvious. The conjunction will be the brightest object in the nighttime sky beginning on Sunday, Dec. 20, after sunset.
Scientist estimate that on Monday, just after sunset, the conjunction will be approximately 25 degrees above the western horizon in our latitude.
NASA Solar System Ambassador Elizabeth Moore of Marathon suggests extending your arm perpendicular toward the horizon and measuring the width of your closed fist twice to find 20 degrees. Each fist is about 10 degrees, so double up.
“What’s happening is think of a textbook picture of the planets and they’re orbital rings around the sun. Not all of them move at the same speed, some lap each other. They don’t move at the same rate and sometimes, they appear to be close together. This is a conjunction of two of our biggest planets. They will appear to the naked eye as one bright light,” Moore said.
The two planets have never been photographed together. Since this is the first time in modern history of this happening, Brick and Moore expect the pictures that will come out of this event to be absolutely jaw dropping.
The planets will go on to pass each other on the other side of dusk for several weeks, according to Brick. By March, the planets will no longer be visible in the sky even though they will still be very close together.
Sunset is estimated to be around 5:30 p.m., so complete darkness should be at 6:30 p.m. and the planets will appear to align at 7 p.m.
“This is pretty rare, and the fact that it’s happening during the winter solstice, it’s unique,” Moore said. “There’s a lot going on and it’s right before the holidays. That’s where it most likely get’s the name ‘Christmas Star’ even though they’re not stars, they’re planets.
“There’s a lot of talk about it being the Star of Bethlehem, which led the three wise men. Some say that was a meteor, some say a conjunction, some say a comet as a herald of the king coming, or a supernova, which is an explosion of a star so it wouldn’t have lasted that long. Scientists have really come to the idea that it was a double conjunction, Jupiter and Saturn and Jupiter and Venus meeting.”
Binoculars or a small refractor telescope should yield both Jupiter and Saturn in the field of view.
“At the same time you should be able to see the four main Galileans moons of Jupiter, and the rings of Saturn,” Moore said. “At 9:40, on Dec. 21, we will have a transit. A little moon, Ganymede, will travel across the face of Jupiter. That’s really cool to watch. It would be a total eclipse, but because it’s so small compared to the size of Jupiter and our distance from the sun, it will be a dot.”
The Florida Keys Astronomy Club will host live virtual viewing events through a telescope beginning around 6 p.m. until about 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, Monday, Dec. 21, and Tuesday, Dec. 22.
For information, find the Florida Keys Astronomy Club on Facebook.