The second sperm whale that beached itself and died Tuesday in Florida Keys waters was not the mother nor appeared to be related to the juvenile that died last week.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded Tuesday, May 10, to a 47-foot adult male sperm whale that beached itself north of Mud Key, according to NOAA Fisheries Service. The large male is the second dead marine mammal in Florida Keys waters in the past seven days. A baby sperm whale beached itself and died off Key Largo on May 3.
The two strandings don’t appear to be related, according to NOAA Southeast Regional Marine Mammal Stranding Coordinator Blair Mase.
“We hope this is not a trend,” Mase said.
Strandings are not uncommon in the Gulf of Mexico. NOAA responds to at least two strandings of sperm whales in the Gulf of Mexico every year, Mase said.
The sperm whale was taken to Robbie’s Marina on Stock Island. FWC, NOAA Fisheries and the Key Largo-based Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder (DPMMR) group started a thorough necropsy of the large male on Wednesday, Mase said.
The whale was “extremely thin,” Mase said. The agencies will cut open the marine mammal and take samples of tissue and vital organs and conduct pathology and toxicology tests to check for disease, Mase said. They will also check to see if the whale ingested any fishing gear, and they will look for other signs of human impact.
“It (the necropsy) is a very time-consuming process,” Mase said.
Responders did spot several bull and lemon sharks in the area around the whale, adding to the complexity of the necropsy. Once the necropsy is complete, NOAA Fisheries plan to tow the sperm whale far offshore and dispose of the carcass, Mase said.
Last week, a sperm whale calf separated from his mother died off the Upper Keys after making it to shore. The calf still had its umbilical chord attached to it, Mase said.
The whale was spotted swimming alone off Key Largo. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were notified and were tracking the marine mammal. DPMMR were notified and quickly responded to the young whale in distress, said Art Cooper, who oversees DPMMR.
The whale was in the shallows and heading toward shore when the volunteers started tracking it. The whale attracted the interest of two tiger sharks, Cooper said. By law, the volunteers can’t handle a marine mammal until it makes it to shore, Cooper said.
The calf had an injury to its head and its swimming was “labored,” Cooper said. The whale “organically expired” shortly after reaching shore, Cooper said.
DPMMR performed a necropsy on the whale and sent the samples from the procedure to a NOAA Fisheries lab in the Miami area the next day, Cooper said.