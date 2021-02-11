Two men and a woman who said they had been stranded on a deserted island for 33 days were rescued after they waved flags to get the attention of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew as they flew over while on a routine mission off the Florida Keys, the agency said.
A Coast Guard surveillance aircraft, while on routine patrol Monday, spotted three people waving a makeshift flag on the island. The aircrew dropped them food, water and a radio to establish communications as a Coast Guard helicopter crew was deployed to the scene.
“We were alerted to them by the flags that they actually had in addition to a large cross that they put out there for themselves,” helicopter pilot Mike Allert told news outlets.
Allert said he decided to fly back around Anguilla Cay to investigate and a crew returned to the island later Monday to drop water, food and a radio.
The helicopter crew went back Tuesday to pick up the castaways and transferred them to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island with no reported injuries.
“Thanks to our aircrews diligently conducting routine patrols, we were able to spot people in distress and intervene,” said Sean Connett, command duty officer at Coast Guard Seventh District.
“This was a very complex operation involving asset and crews from different units, but thanks to good communication and coordination between command centers and pilots, we were able to safely get everyone to a medical facility before the situation could worsen.”
Coast Guard officials tweeted that the trio was from Cuba. They told officials their boat had capsized in rough waters and they were able to swim to the island.
The trio told the crew they had survived on coconuts, conchs and rats, news outlets reported.
It was not immediately clear whether they were migrants attempting to come to the United States, or if they were just lost at sea, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Murray told the South Florida SunSentinel.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.