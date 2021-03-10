U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel detonated a 250-pound, World War II-era bomb underground on Fleming Key on Tuesday at noon.
People near the area may have heard the detonation. Navy security and the U.S. Coast Guard maintained a safety perimeter around the area.
The Key West Channel and the Navy’s Truman Harbor were maintenance dredged by Navy contractors to charted depths in the early 2000s, after 40-plus years of buildup, according to the Navy.
The sand from the dredge was dumped at sea, and the silt placed on Fleming Key to be stored. Toward the end of the project, ordnance was found in the silt that triggered investigations into the whole area, Navy officials said.
During the years since, acquiring money, mapping and digging have continued in order to clear the area, and now the Navy discovered bomb.
It’s not a new occurrence, as the Navy has been training here for almost 200 years, and the Navy has procedures in place for exactly this event and are executing as planned.