Naval Air Station Key West security forces and first responders recently teamed with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Key West Police Department officers for a joint-training exercise on Boca Chica Field.

The joint training, held on Feb. 15, was a part the Navy’s annual force protection Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023. Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 23 is a two-week training conducted on all Navy installations in the continental United States, according to Navy officials.