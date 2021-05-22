United Way of Collier and the Keys recently announce the awarding of $2.1 million to support coral restoration efforts by two local organizations, Coral Restoration Foundation and Reef Renewal USA. These competitive grants are part of UWCK’s Revitalizing the Florida Keys through the Reef Restoration and Beyond initiative, with support from the United Arab Emirates.
In February 2020, UWCK announced a $3.5 million gift from the UAE for innovative reef restoration and education projects. This funding was the first significant investment in restoration work focusing on two of the seven reefs identified through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Mission: Iconic Reefs, one of the largest reef restoration efforts in the world.
Coral Restoration Foundation has been awarded $1,945,926 to expand its work at Carysfort Reef off northern Key Largo, and Reef Renewal USA will receive $176,356 to implement revolutionary coral out-planting techniques at Sombrero Reef near Marathon, over the next five years.
Both Coral Restoration Foundation and Reef Renewal USA will secure a one-to-one match of the awarded funds, culminating in more than $4.2 million for their restoration efforts. This funding could then be used to match available government funds, resulting in more than $8.4 million for coral restoration in the Florida Keys.
Grant efforts will prioritize restoration progress towards Mission: Iconic Reefs, financial impacts to Monroe County families living paycheck to paycheck, volunteerism and engagement with students studying marine science.
UWCK’s goal is to revitalize the coral reefs — a lifeblood of the Florida Keys economy — while supporting sustainability through education. Restoring the local reefs will improve coastal protection and provide economic stability for residents, furthering the organization’s efforts to create thriving communities by improving the financial stability of Keys families.
Since the 1970s, coral reefs in the Florida Keys have suffered dramatic declines with nearly 90% of live corals lost. Bold and decisive action is required to change the trajectory of coral reefs in Florida, and to protect the economy that depends on them. Through Mission: Iconic Reefs, NOAA, UWCK and partners are undertaking a first-of-its-kind approach to restore corals at seven ecologically and culturally significant reef sites in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
“For a community that is highly dependent on its natural resources, this is a pivotal moment, with United Way and partners beginning this work for the benefit of generations to come,” said UWCK President and CEO Steve Sanderson.
“We are deeply grateful to the United Arab Emirates and the United Way of Collier and the Keys for their commitment to the Florida Keys community,” said Ken Nedimyer, Technical Director for Reef Renewal USA. “We are especially excited about the opportunity to contribute to developing innovative strategies to accelerate the recovery of our precious reefs.”
According to Scott Winters, Coral Restoration Foundation CEO, “Mission: Iconic Reefs and this significant investment in the plan by UWCK and the UAE are testaments to all our achievements of the last few years — especially at Carysfort Reef. But this work is about much more than just reef restoration. It’s about building socio-economic resiliency in our communities that rely on coral reefs. The economy of the Keys relies on a healthy coral reef to support tourism and the commercial fishery, but the process of restoring these reefs will also generate employment. Work on coral restoration at this scale is a catalyst for building community resilience by improving livelihoods and diversifying the local economy.”