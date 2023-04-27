Key Largo Community Park is undergoing a number of upgrades.
Perhaps most exciting for adults are the 10 new pickle ball courts adjacent to the park, which began construction 18 months ago. Currently, six pickle ball courts share space with basketball courts.
For kids, Monroe County recently opened a new, enhanced playground area at the park with artificial turf for soft landings in the event of falls.
Fitness/vitae course changes are planned to include a new station, which is in the process of being purchased. The 9-basket disc golf course, the only one in the Keys, will be getting self-draining artificial grass tee pads.
The batting cage near the two baseball fields received new artificial turf.
Meanwhile, the tennis courts are in full swing for action; the Jacobs Aquatic Center is perpetually popular with families, divers and lap swimmers, and the skate park stands ready for catching some air and perfecting tricks.
While John Allen, Monroe County parks and beaches director, is reluctant to give a timeline for completing the improvements due to lingering supply chain issues, they are moving along.
“We know the urgency,” he said. “New rubber surfaces were expected to arrive within six months and it took 18 months.”
Allen said the children’s playground now has two “huge, fast slides,” and there are two different age-appropriate areas, one for ages 2-5 and the other for ages 6-12.
There also is a new swing set and an adaptive swing for those with disabilities.
Also for children are StoryWalk placards along the multi-purpose path that share classic children’s tales and may help children develop a love of reading.
Chrystal Radford was at the playground Thursday, April 20, with her nephew, 4-year-old Van Poos, who she was pushing in the swing. She said the new equipment “makes such a difference.”
At the same time, Brooks Horcajo watched her sons, Keanu and Kainoa, and their friend on the tall slides. She said the soft artificial surface is great for the kids.
“Before it was sand, so the kids couldn’t wear shoes because the sand would get in them and make the kids uncomfortable,” she said. “But, the kids also couldn’t go barefoot because there were rocks in the sand which hurt their feet.”
Nearby, the tai chi group warmed up with exercises and practiced their movements in a mediation set for about 15 minutes. Sharing that tai chi helps with balance, agility and focus, an organizer said anyone is welcome to join them at 9:30 a.m. Monday and Thursdays. Newcomers don’t need to know the moves; they just follow the leaders.
Three disc golf throwers were focused on their round Thursday. Shaun Matthews, Chris Carrow and Paul Steigerwald were lined up near a tee by the tennis courts and Matthews’ disc flew a couple hundred yards and hit the basket rim, falling just below it. The players are members of the Southernmost Disc Golf League, which has 196 members, said Matthews. He added the golfers cover about 2-3 miles of ground when playing a few rounds.
Meanwhile, a county employee was hard at work making the baseball fields ready for Upper Keys Little League action — the red dirt swept and pristine.
Tucked in a block from U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 99.5, oceanside, the park is used by many groups. With the enhancements, appreciation and usage should continue to grow, according to county officials.