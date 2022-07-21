Bobbi and Hank Freedland are Tavernier residents who moved to the Sunshine State from Colorado more than 30 years ago.
When the couple isn’t enjoying the warm sunshine of the Florida Keys, they’re busy pursuing their favorite passion: traveling. The two logged more than 11,000 miles in an RV last summer, avoiding the interstates and traveling down state highways and backroads through rural communities.
One thing that stood out to the Freedlands in several of those small towns was the presence of a community center where young, middle-aged and older folks could all gather in one place, a facility that doesn’t currently exist in the Upper Keys.
While the amenities and activities available at this community centers weren’t all same, one theme remained constant.
“It’s a place people can come together and have activities,” Hank Freedland said. “It’s a place where people can come in any time during the day. It brings the feeling of the town or a village.”
Many of the centers included meeting rooms, yoga and art classes, general space for people to play cards and hang out, general kitchen appliances like a refrigerator, sink and coffee machine, and outdoor structures like walking paths and basketball courts.
Currently, similar options exist in the Upper Keys, but they are usually associated with a fraternal organization or require special membership, such as the Florida Keys Elk Lodge 1872 in Tavernier, the Upper Keys Sons and Daughters Lodge of Italy 2843 or American Legion Post 333 in Key Largo.
Of course, other gathering spots cater to visitors.
“Nothing is set up for the residents, the taxpayers. It’s all set up for the tourists,” Bobbi Freedland said.
There could be good news soon on the way for the Freedlands.
The JOY (Just for Older Youth) Center formed in 2017 to lobby the county for a community center and has hosted activities for seniors at various venues in the meantime. The county has grown receptive to the idea of a permanent location.
“Well, we’ve been talking to different county people about their interest in starting a community center and informally talked with a few commissioners,” said Emily Steele, program director at the JOY Center. “We had a meeting with John Allen, director of parks and beaches. We’ve seen that this has generated a lot of interest in the community center, and there is the idea that community centers are needed in Monroe County.
“They’re working with the different sections of the Keys to establish those in the Upper, Middle, and Lower Keys,” she said.
The next challenge is to find affordable space, according to Steele.
One potential location for an Upper Keys community center could be the new Plantation Key Courthouse and Government Center.
Other potential sites are also under consideration, but the most important aspect is that the preliminary conversations are serious, Steele said.
“I think it’s the right time. We’re all at the crossroads of development and people have been working on it. There’s already a lot of work in the Florida Keys around the senior citizens. I think this is in the (Monroe County Commission’s) sights and that they’re seriously thinking about it,” Steele said.
“We have a really positive outlook on this. We are definitely working with John Allen and other lead people in the community. I think that everybody is on board with this, one way or another,” she said.
Allen believes that the community center would provide several benefits. “It gives a place to build community, where people can come in and interact in ways that they don’t interact. It really fosters community growth,” she said.
It also aids working parents that can relieve stress about the safety and care of their children and older parents while they are busy at work.
“That person does not have to worry about ‘how are my kids doing, how are my older adults doing.’ It would be a viable place to go, and it promotes community growth. Most big communities have centers, and we are growing,” Steele said.