Wesley House Family Services is moving from its current Key Largo location to a new, larger, building across the street.
Housed inside the First Horizon Bank building at Mile Marker 99.4, the nonprofit with the mission to promote and enhance the safety, well-being and development of children by educating, supporting and meeting the needs of families will make the transition to 5 Homestead Ave., former home of the Key Largo Lions Club.
However, shifting focus to Key Largo was a strategic move that should allow the nonprofit to hire more staff and better serve the community’s children, according to Wesley House officials.
Wesley House, which serves approximately 300 children in Monroe County, provides a number of services, including Healthy Families Monroe, a free, voluntary program that gives families information on parenting and child development, as well as supervised child visitation, parental skills training and child services including prevention services, case management, and adoption and foster care services.
“We will be able to expand the services we provide, hire more staff, reach out to families to contact, increase our presence and provide additional services,” said Aleida Jacobo, chief executive officer.
While the nonprofit will continue to provide services in the Southernmost City, she acknowledged that the nonprofit is struggling to identify and hire well-qualified employees who could afford the cost of living in Key West.
“Like all businesses and organizations in Key West, we are struggling to find qualified staff down there,” she said. “We still have our office and Key West. We are still able to perform the job, and there’s the staff that travels from Key Largo to Key West to see our children and families and provide visitations daily, and whatever else needs to be done.”
Jacobo said the target date for Wesley House to complete their move to the new Key Largo location is 18 months. While the former Lions Club building is located just over 200 feet away, there are still plenty of preparations that must be made before the move.
“It requires buildout, and we want to configure it to our needs,” Jacobo said.
Jacobo also has a larger vision for the space that would seek to better meet the needs of Monroe County’s families and children: a one-stop children’s social services shop, all on the same block.
“Then, we would be able to help our families, and they wouldn’t have to go from one place to another,” she said.
Community Health of South Florida already occupies an office down the street, but Wesley House hopes to reach out to a few other organizations to put the plan into action.
“We are in preliminary discussions to see who else would like to partner with us. It would be a community hub, a social services hub, for children and families of Key Largo. We have an opportunity for that now,” she said.
With the increased space, Jacobo foresees other possibilities for interactions in the new space.
“We could host meetings and teach children new skills, like opening a new bank account, so they’re making sure they meet their needs and don’t spend all of that money on sneakers. We could also take trips to banks in the community as part of this,” Jacobo said.
“We are very excited about this opportunity. It’s a win-win for Wesley House, our partners and the community. The possibilities are endless.”