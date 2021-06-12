Desperate times call for desperate measures, and there is nothing more desperate than crossing 90 miles of treacherous sea in a homemade boat or chug.
As the economic situation in Cuba continues to worsen, the U.S. Coast Guard is reporting an uptick in Cuban migrants trying to enter the country across the Florida Straits.
Some have paid thousands of dollars to make their way to the United States in go-fast boats run by smugglers. Others not so fortunate have built homemade rafts and sailboats and attempted to make the perilous crossing, battling storms and large waves.
Since Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 399 Cubans, up from 49 in the last fiscal year and up from 313 in the fiscal year two years prior, according to the Coast Guard. This year’s total is the highest recorded since the wet-foot, dry-foot policy ended in 2017, and with three more months left in the fiscal year, the number could continue to grow.
Just last week, the Coast Guard repatriated another 82 Cubans following eight interdictions south of the Florida Keys. The week prior, the Coast Guard repatriated 46 Cuban migrants from four interdictions and another 21 migrants were repatriated from one failed crossing late last month, according to the Coast Guard.
“These voyages are often on very unseaworthy vessels and the dangers of these trips can be deadly,” Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman, Coast Guard Seventh District public affairs officer, said in a prepared statement.
A reminder of just how dangerous the trip can be became all too clear last month, when eight Cuban migrants were rescued, two were found deceased and another 10 were lost at sea and presumed dead, following a failed crossing between Cuba and the Keys.
A week earlier, a Cuban migrant died during an ill-fated crossing, when the raft he and several others were traveling on capsized at the start of their voyage resulting in the loss of their food, water and medication, according to Coast Guard officials.
“The Florida Straits can be very dangerous,” Capt. Adam Chamie, commander of Coast Guard Sector Key West, said in a prepared statement. “The weather can change quickly. Even if the water is warm, the sea can be unforgiving, particularly in unseaworthy rafts.”
The number of Cuban migrants making the dangerous crossing are much lower than right before the end of the “wet-foot, dry-foot” period when Cuban migrants were allowed to stay in the United States if they made it to dry land, but the numbers are beginning to rise again as the economic situation in Cuba continues to suffer from economic sanctions imposed by the United States and the fallout of COVID-19 pandemic on the island nation that relies heavily on tourism to support its economy.
“It is too early to tell if this is a long-term pattern, but it is a resurgence,” said Jorge Duany, director of Florida International University’s Cuban Research Institute.
Food and gas shortages have been reported across the country. In Havana, one Cuban told The Key West Citizen the economic situation in the capital city of the country is so bad that people stood in line for three to four hours to get a chicken, only to be told the supply had run out before everyone was served.
Inflation has increased at the same time and the Cuban economy decreased by 11% in the past year, Duany said. Cuba also can’t pay down its debt.
Last November, Western Union suspended operations across Cuba after new United States sanctions kicked in, shutting down a critical source of money for many Cuban families.
Since the “sonic attacks” on U.S. government workers several years ago, many members of the American consulate there have been sent home and the consulate does not have the staff to issue visas to Cubans who want to see family in the United States.
“There is no doubt the situation is dire,” Duany said.
The current economic situation is not as bad as the Special Period in the mid-1990s, after the fall of communism in Russia, which resulted in aide from Russia to Cuba being cut. However, there is talk on the island and off about the possibility of another Special Period if the economic outlook for Cuba does not improve.
“All of this paints a complicated picture of Cuba,” Duany said.