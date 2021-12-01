The Florida Keys’ most decorated battleship and longest-serving U.S. Coast Guard ship has been pulled from its docks at the Truman Waterfront in Key West and taken to Tampa to undergo repairs.
The Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, which serves as a floating museum, was towed out of Key West on Saturday and arrived in a Tampa boatyard on Tuesday, said Bill Verge, a retired Coast Guardsman and director of the museum.
“The ship was sailing at about 6 to 7 knots, which is a testament to what a great design she has and how well the hull is. That was what she was designed to do,” Verge said proudly.
This is first time the ship has been moved to a shipyard since arriving in Key West in 2009.
In August 2009, the Ingham was towed to the Coast Guard piers in North Charleston, South Carolina for minor repairs and to await dry docking. The ship underwent a short dry docking period at Detyen’s Shipyard in North Charleston and was then towed to Key West, arriving in the Southernmost City November 2009.
The 85-year-old ship will be in dry dock in Tampa for two to three weeks for “general maintenance,” which includes inspecting of the rivets and bottom painting.
“When she comes back she will look good, just like when she got here,” Verge said.
The Ingham is one of only three National Historic Landmarks in the Keys and has a rich military legacy.
In one crossing in 1942, Ingham engaged and sank an enemy German submarine. After 1944, Ingham served as an amphibious flagship and took part in three campaigns in the Pacific Theater. Ingham was the last active warship in the U.S. fleet with a submarine kill.
Ingham earned two Presidential Unit Citations for her service in Operation Sea Lords and Operation Swift Raider during the Vietnam War, when she served from August 1968 to February 1969. After Vietnam, Ingham returned to regular Coast Guard duties, serving until 1988, when she was decommissioned.
The commandant of the Coast Guard has declared Ingham the National Memorial to Coast Guardsmen Killed in Action in World War II and Vietnam. The 912 casualties are identified on a memorial plaque on Ingham’s quarterdeck. The ship was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1992.
“I am so glad the city has adopted her,” Verge said. “Key West is a Coast Guard town.”