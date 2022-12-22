Use space heaters wisely Dec 22, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With temperatures forecast to dip in the Florida Keys this weekend, portable space heaters can warm a cold and drafty house.Keys Energy Services recommends following these safety principles with portable space heaters:• Plug portable space heaters directly into an outlet and do not use an extension cord;• Make certain the circuit you plug a space heater into can adequately and safely handle the added demand;• Never remove the grounding feature on a plug by clipping or grinding off the third prong; • Use an adaptor to connect the heater’s three-prong plug, if you do not have a three-hole outlet. Make sure the adaptor ground wire or tab is attached to the outlet ground;• Keep heaters away from passageways and keep all flammable materials such as curtains, rugs, furniture and/or newspapers at least 3 feet away; and• Unplug and safely store portable space heaters when not in use.For more electrical safety tips, visit the Electrical Safety Foundation International at http://www.esfi.org. tohara@keysnews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Space Heater Adaptor Electricity Electrotechnics Extension Cord Ground Wire Plug Florida Keys Outlet Make Recommended for you Trending Now FBI raids Geiger Key home County fire captain suspended in reported kissing incident Feds charge woman in Key deer shooting Frederick Wahl Belland Search panel to evaluate nine for Key West city manager post Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions