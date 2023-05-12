When DDG-123 takes her name during a naval commissioning ceremony in Key West, the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee will be the most technologically advanced Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer — the 73rd of the vessel type — in the U.S. Navy.

More than 2,500 attendees are expected to join the commissioning ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Outer Mole Pier. Ticketing has closed, and the event is expected to be fully subscribed.

