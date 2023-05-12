When DDG-123 takes her name during a naval commissioning ceremony in Key West, the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee will be the most technologically advanced Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer — the 73rd of the vessel type — in the U.S. Navy.
More than 2,500 attendees are expected to join the commissioning ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Outer Mole Pier. Ticketing has closed, and the event is expected to be fully subscribed.
Born in Chatham, Canada, on May 18, 1874, the vessel’s namesake immigrated to the United States, where she completed her nursing training at New York Postgraduate Hospital in 1899. In 1908, she became one of the first 20 nurses in the newly formed Navy Nurse Corps (commonly called The Sacred Twenty). She became the second superintendent of the Navy Nurse Corps in 1911.
Higbee was the first female recipient of the Navy Cross, awarded for her service caring for wounded soldiers and sailors in World War I. She retired from the Navy in 1922, moving to Winter Park, Florida, where she passed away in 1941. She was laid to rest beside her husband, Marine Corps Col. John Henley Higbee, at Arlington National Cemetary.
DDG-123 is the second ship to be named after Higbee. DD-806 was launched in 1944 and saw service in WWII, Korea and Vietnam before being decommissioned in 1979. The ship received one battle star for its WWII service and seven in the Korean War, including action at the Battle of Inchon.
But why Key West?
“Key West was one of several options that were given to us when they started planning the commissioning ceremony,” said the ship’s first commanding officer, Lt. Cmdr. Douglas Brayton, of Maryland. “We brought it back to the ship for a vote so crewmembers could decide. Because of Higbee’s ties to Florida, we decided Key West was perfect — and the vote was overwhelming.”
During a recent tour of the vessel, Brayton and his command staff led a detailed tour of the state-of-the-art vessel, including command and control centers, weapons and the mess — described by several crew members as the heart of the ship.
“Our culinary specialists prepare nearly 1,000 meals daily for our 350 sailors in addition to providing mid-rats (midnight rations),” said Brayton. “This is the ship’s heart, where people not only eat but gather for meetings, movie nights, socializing, whatever it might be.”
But what makes the Higbee special is the caliber of technology that allows her to perform.
The class is named for Admiral Arleigh Burke, who was an American destroyer officer during World War II and later rose to Chief of Naval Operations at the Pentagon. The guided-missile destroyer sports a vast array of weapons.
An Arleigh Burke’s standard complement includes two MK 41 vertical launching systems capable of launching 96 missiles, including Tomahawk Cruise Missiles; a 5-inch gun turret; and two MK 32 triple-barrel torpedo mounts.
Four General Electric gas-turbine engines provide a maximum speed of more than 30 knots for the 513-foot-long ship.
“Think of souped-up jet airplane engines,” said the ship’s engineer, Petty Officer First Class Morgan Erickson. “We typically hold 200,000 gallons of fuel, but I have seen as much as 300,000 gallons. That will last us about a week.”
Erickson said because of the power requirements of the Higbee’s systems, three Rolls Royce turbine generators are needed to provide the electricity needed to power the ship.
Advanced radar and sonar systems allow the Higbee to engage targets in the air, on the sea and underwater.
The ship is centered around the Aegis Combat System (ACS), which uses powerful computers and radars to track and guide weapons to destroy enemy targets. It is also equipped with Lockheed Martin’s AN/SPY-1A radar system.
“The 3D nature of the radar provides exceptional situational awareness,” said Lt. Mario Evans, the Higbee’s Submarine Warfare Officer. “It allows us the capability to identify and track contacts 360 degrees around the ship, as well as over the horizon.”
Evans also highlighted the unique pressurized environmental system on the Arleigh Burke-class vessels.
“All the entrance and exit areas outside the ship have airlocks,” said Evans. “In the event of a situation where we are exposed to chemical, biological or nuclear weapons, the vessel can operate as a self-contained unit sealed off from the outside environment.”
Following the commissioning ceremony on Saturday, Brayton, the Higbee and her crew will set sail for its new homeport in San Diego, California, transiting the Panama Canal.