The State of Florida and multiple organizations in Monroe County are hosting numerous community COVID-19 vaccination events. No appointments, walk-up only. Those age 12-17 for the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
In the Lower Keys, on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., all three vaccines will be available at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St., Key West.
Also Saturday, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, 31020 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key, and from noon to 4 p.m. at Coral City Elks Lodge, 1107 Whitehead St.
On Friday, Oct. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. all three vaccines will be available at The Perry Hotel, 7001 Shrimp Road, Stock Island.
In the Middle Keys, on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., all three vaccines will be available at Hawks Cay Resort, 61 Hawks Cay Blvd., on Duck Key.
In the Upper Keys, on Friday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at Murray E. Nelson Government Center, 102050 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. Also, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, 106000 Overseas Highway, the Pfizer vaccine will be available.
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Moderna and J&J vaccines will be available at Playa Largo Resort and Spa at 97450 Overseas Highway, Key Largo.