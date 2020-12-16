As the first doses of vaccine for COVID-19 were made available throughout the United States and Florida, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County on Monday, Dec. 14, reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Dec. 11, including 22 in Key West.
Dr. Mark Whiteside, medical director for the local offices of the Health Department, said Monday despite the vaccine becoming available, there are still major concerns and urged caution.
“You know, we’re at record levels, we’re breaking records every day, and this is not a good thing,” Whiteside said on U.S. 1 Radio. “I say over and over and over again, now’s not the time to let your guard down. Now is the time to re-double your efforts to protect yourself, your family and the community.”
Meanwhile, the state-wide of reported cases increased to 1,134,383, according to the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 Date and Surveillance Dashboard.
The increase brings the total number of reported cases in Monroe County to 3,839, including 133 non-residents. Key West’s total rose to 2,108, while Key Largo increased to 507 cases, Marathon 390, Tavernier 240, Summerland Key 115 and Islamorada 95.
Big Pine Key reported 79 cases, Stock Island 61, Cudjoe Key 27, Key Colony Beach 18, Sugarloaf 16, Little Torch 14 and Long Key 12.
Ramrod Key has reported six cases, while Duck Key has five cases; Conch Key and Cross Key each reported two cases, and Rockland Key, Big Torch and Plantation Key each reported one case. According to the local health department, the county had one homeless case and five cases missing a city.
The Monroe County School District’s COVID-19 dashboard has reported 129 cases since the beginning of September, with 93 students, 13 teachers and 23 staff members testing positive.
State-wide, the number of Florida resident COVID-19 deaths reached 20,003; in Monroe County, there have been 28 deaths. The state’s positivity rate was at 8.33% on Monday, while Monroe County’s positivity rate fell to 5.05%, according to the state’s dashboard.
Currently, there are currently six people hospitalized with the virus in Keys hospitals.
To continue to try to stem the rise in cases in Key West, Mayor Teri Johnston issued an emergency directive recently that puts in place a 10 p.m. curfew during the New Year’s holiday weekend, from 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.
Previously, the city had canceled all special events held on city-owned property through Dec. 31.
As hotel reservations have fallen and cancellations have risen, according to the Lodging Association of the Florida Keys & Key West, Johnston stood by her decision, which was made with the Key West City Commission.
“It is so unusual, and it is so unlike our community because we’re a very close-knit community,” Johnston said Monday on U.S. 1 Radio. “We love to laugh, we love to party, we love to be with people, including family and friends, and this year, we just simply have to admit that we’re not able to do that.”
Businesses on Duval Street that usually offer “drops” during the New Year’s Eve celebration have either canceled the event or rescheduled to adhere to the 10 p.m. curfew.
“It’s a short-term sacrifice we’re making for the health of our community, and our economy overall. We’ve got to buckle down and do the right things,” Johnston said.
The city and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council have partnered to remind visitors and residents that masks are required to be worn in Key West, according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Portable electronic dynamic messaging signs will be set up at key sites to inform arriving visitors of the city’s strict mask ordinance.
Amid the expected increase in visitors during the holiday weekend, state and local officials also have warned the cold and flu season is approaching, which could add to the spread of the coronavirus.
As cities throughout the Keys seek ways to fight the virus, testing locations have increased. A listing of those locations can be found at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov/covid19.
The local Department of Health recently announced a walk-up kiosk in Big Pine Key, provided by Curative, with more than 500 tests a day available to the public. The testing site is located at Moose Lodge No. 1585, 21 Wilder Road.
The company’s oral-fluid swab testing is an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs in testing for COVID-19. Results are sent to patients via SMS text or email within 24-48 hours.
Testing is currently available by walk-up or appointment. Appointments are available at http://www.curative.com.