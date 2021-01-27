The Florida Keys are still struggling to obtain enough COVID-19 vaccinations, but the local offices of the Florida Department of Health did receive 1,300 doses for people to get their second shot.
As of Tuesday, 323 Monroe County residents received their second dose, according to the local Health Department. As of Tuesday, 5,347 Florida Keys residents — which would include medical staff, EMTS and people 65 and older — received a first dose.
The state has made people 65 and older the priority when it comes to vaccinations. There are 16,789 Keys residents 65 and older in Monroe County.
On Friday, the local Health Department received 100 more doses for people still needing their first shot and the Publix in Islamorada and one in Key West received 250 more doses each, according to the Health Department.
Gov. Ron DeSantis was in the Upper Keys last week and touted Florida for having per capita COVID-19 mortality rate “that is less than the national average,” saying that 25 states had a higher mortality rate.
“Many of those states are on lockdown,” DeSantis said. “The lockdowns don’t work. They destroy people’s lives. They ruin opportunity.”
Nearly 20% of people 65 and older in the state have been vaccinated, DeSantis said. DeSantis touted Friday the fact that 250 Publix grocery stores, including one in Islamorada and one in Key West, are now offering the vaccine.
DeSantis called on the federal government to give Florida more vaccinations, saying “we will use it.”
Bob Eadie, who oversees the local offices of the Health Department, said Tuesday his office does have the manpower and resources to handle more vaccinations.
The local Health Department has been working with The College of the Florida Keys and the local hospitals to set up a mass vaccination site, which would probably be the college, Eadie said. However, there is not enough vaccinations making their way to the Keys at this point to set up a mass testing site.
On Tuesday, the local Health Department offices reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, including eight more in Key West; two in each Marathon, Tavernier and Summerland Key; and one more in Cudjoe Key. One case has been recategorized from Big Pine Key, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, 5,199 COVID cases had been reported in the Keys, with 39 deaths as a result of the virus, according to the state’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. State-wide, there have been 1,658,169 cases of COVID-19 reported, with 25,446 deaths.
The state positivity rating was 9.56% on Tuesday, while Monroe County’s rate was 9.23% — both well above the desirable rate of 5% or below.
The Monroe County School District’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported 195 cases since Aug. 31, 2020, including 141 students, 25 teachers and 29 staff members.