Floridians age 50 and up will be eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine beginning Monday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.
DeSantis said nearly 70% of Florida’s senior citizens have been vaccinated and demand is dropping among those currently eligible for shots. Right now, Florida is vaccinating people aged 60 and up, health care workers and first responders older than 50.
DeSantis said the next step will be to open vaccines up to anybody who wants one.
“I can’t tell you when exactly that will happen, but I can tell you it will definitely be before May 1. That’s not even a question, so stay tuned on that,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis’s announcement came the day after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he’s making vaccines available to people 40 and older in the Orlando area that’s home to several major theme parks. DeSantis criticized the decision.
“It’s not his decision to make,” DeSantis said.
The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County reported 11 new cases on Friday, bringing the total in the Florida Keys to 6,192. There have been 47 deaths reported in the county, and six people are hospitalized with COVID-19.