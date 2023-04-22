earth day 2023 logo
Every day is a reason to celebrate the beauty of the planet in the Florida Keys, full of natural wonders set against scenic backdrops of earth, sea and sky. The waters surrounding the island chain, including the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef, are protected by the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The Keys encompass 10 state parks, two national parks — Dry Tortugas National Park and the Flamingo district of Everglades National Park — and four federally protected havens: National Key Deer, Great White Heron, Key West and Crocodile Lake national wildlife refuges.