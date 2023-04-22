Every day is a reason to celebrate the beauty of the planet in the Florida Keys, full of natural wonders set against scenic backdrops of earth, sea and sky. The waters surrounding the island chain, including the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef, are protected by the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
The Keys encompass 10 state parks, two national parks — Dry Tortugas National Park and the Flamingo district of Everglades National Park — and four federally protected havens: National Key Deer, Great White Heron, Key West and Crocodile Lake national wildlife refuges.
Both before and on Saturday, April 22, Keys visitors and residents can commemorate Earth Day’s significance with a wide range of activities. Highlights include:
In the Lower Keys, Captain Hook’s at 29675 Overseas Highway on Big Pine Key is teaming with Reef Renewal USA for a three-day immersive “Make a Difference” citizen science initiative leading up to Earth Day that enables divers to gain knowledge while actively aiding reef restoration. The program is to begin with a Coral Fragging Party through Saturday, April 22, to study and participate in fragmenting corals into small pieces for widespread propagation.
Divers can then suit up for an Earth Day Coral Nursery Dive to work on “coral tree” development and planting. Participants interested in either the coral fragmentation or dive experiences, or both, are asked to call Captain Hook’s at 305-872-9836 to schedule exact times for the coral activity and details about the coral nursery dive. Both events are free of charge. Visit http://www.captainhooks.com/coral-program.
Islamorada’s History of Diving Museum, NASA and Coastlove will host an action-packed Earth Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Marathon International Airport, 9850 Overseas Highway, bayside.
NASA earth scientists are to be on hand to talk about their climate work in South Florida aboard the agency’s Blueflux carbon-monitoring aircraft. NASA scientists also will offer tours inside the plane to view monitoring instruments used for climate and environmental research.
The History of Diving Museum has displays of vintage dive gear and information about the history of diving in the Florida Keys. To emphasize the connection between mangrove trees, which absorb atmospheric carbon, and the health of the Keys’ reefs and marine ecosystems, environmental organization Coastlove and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have scheduled a coastal cleanup and mangrove planting experience near the event site.
Other exhibitors include the National Park Service and Florida International University. The event is free, but reservations are requested, especially by those participating in the mangrove planting. Visit https://bit.ly/EarthDayatMarathonAirport.
Earth Day enthusiasts can celebrate Saturday, April 22, with the Florida Keys–based Turtle Hospital by witnessing a planned sea turtle release at the Islander Resort, Mile Marker 82, oceanside, in Islamorada. The Turtle Hospital ambulance is to arrive at 9:30 a.m. and the turtle will be released at 10.
A licensed veterinary hospital dedicated to the treatment of sea turtles, the Turtle Hospital was opened in 1986 with the goal of healing injured sea turtles and returning them to the wild. Visitors can take guided educational tours of the facility and outdoor rehabilitation area, which is located at 2396 Overseas Highway in Marathon. Follow the hospital’s Facebook page for details about the Earth Day release.
The Key Largo Community Preservation Foundation will host its inaugural Earth Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rowell’s Waterfront Park, Mile Marker 104.5, bayside, in Key Largo. Attendees can explore exhibits from Upper Keys environmental and educational nonprofit organizations and schools.
Attractions include interactive activities and information from organizations including Mote Marine Laboratory, John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park, the I.CARE coral reef restoration group, MarineLab Environmental Education Center and Island Dolphin Care, which will have a touch tank filled with sea stars, sea urchins and hermit crabs. The event is free to attend. For information, visit http://www.facebook.com/KeyLargoCPF.
Creative recycling, offbeat artistry and energetic “people power” will entertain spectators during the Papio Kinetic Sculpture and Art Bike Parade in Key West. Designed to inspire fans of eco-friendly repurposing and recycled art, the human-powered parade of colorful mobile sculptures is to roll through Key West’s historic downtown beginning at noon on Earth Day. It commemorates the late Key Largo folk artist Stanley Papio, a renegade metal sculptor whose welded creations incorporated eclectic elements such as recycled car parts, appliances, pipes and wire.
The family-friendly parade is scheduled to depart from the Key West Art & Historical Society at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St., with entries crafted by local school groups, environmental supporters and those who share Papio’s passion for turning found objects into eclectic art. For information, visit http://www.papiokineticparade.com.
The Stock Island Association will host a clean-up on that island from 8 a.m. to non on Saturday, April 22. Participants will meet at Bernstein Park. Gloves, bags, grabbers will be supplied.
The all-volunteer Florida Keys Community Concert Band will stage an Earth Day concert that focuses on the beauty of planet Earth, expressed through music and the written word.
Several Florida Keys authors are to read excerpts from their books, while musical selections include “Give Peace a Chance” by John Lennon and “What a Wonderful World,” written by Bob Thiele and George David Weiss, and made famous by trumpeter Louis Armstrong.
Participants are invited to join in with the Upper Keys Drum Circle, either playing their own drum or one of the many instruments available for attendees. The free concert is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Founders Park at Mile Marker 87, bayside, in Islamorada. For information, visit http://www.keyscommunityconcertband.com.
The Key West Southernmost Runners are teaming up with the Conch Republic Marine Army for the 25th annual Earth Day 5k Run/Walk at Key West’s Truman Waterfront Park at the end of Southard Street.
The start and finish line is near the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham Maritime Museum. Proceeds from the race benefit the Conch Republic Marine Army, a local non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to cleaning and restoring the shallow mangrove habitats of the Florida Keys.
Registration is $25 per person (free for children younger than 5 with a parent). Participants can register online or in person at the race location at 7 a.m. Satutday, April 22, before the 8 a.m. race start. Visit http://www.runsignup.com/Race/FL/KeyWest/ED5K for information.