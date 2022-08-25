The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority board on Wednesday selected Deputy Director Greg Veliz to take the reins of the public utility when Executive Director Kerry Shelby retires in roughly 16 months.
The board unanimously approved a three-year contract for Veliz, with a three-year option to renew.
“I am humbled that they have asked me,” Veliz told the Keys Citizen. “Coming over here (from the City of Key West), this is what I was hoping for. It’s nice to lock down my future. This is good for me and I think it will be good for the agency.”
Veliz is making about $210,000 a year plus benefits, and his salary will increase by 10% when he takes over as executive director. Veliz will receive yearly adjustments equal to the COLA (cost of living) raise. Any other increase shall be merit and shall be considered by the board annually, no later than Jan. 25 of each year of the contract, according to his contract.
Veliz praised Shelby for his work.
“It’s been a pleasure working under him and I will continue to serve for as long as he is the executive director,” Veliz said.
The FKAA board selected Veliz as deputy director in March 2021. He had been former city manager for the City of Key West for almost two years. Veliz rose through the ranks of the city, starting off as a sewer inspector, then becoming deputy director of parks and recreation and community director services, a department head and eventually assistant city manager before being made city manager in May 2019.
Shelby had been a deputy director for 17 years before being promoted to the top executive director position at FKAA on Jan. 26, 2021 replacing then Executive Director Tom Walker, who served in the position for about a year.
Also on Wednesday, the board granted FKAA general counsel Bob Feldman another year on his