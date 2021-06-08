Veronica Stafford lucked out when she first moved to Key West in 1991 from her home island of Trinidad.
Through family acquaintances, she moved in with Edna Carey and her family in a house on Thomas Street. Miss Carey, as she was always known, was a fixture in Bahama Village, deeply involved with the church-going population and the community in general. She would sit on her front porch and people would flow past to visit and gossip. That’s how Stafford first learned the politics of Bahama Village and the city itself.
“They would visit Miss Carey and sit on the porch and I would know all the happenings in Key West. They would laugh and talk and have a wonderful time. It made me a part of that community,” Stafford said.
Now, three decades later, Stafford has forged her own path in the Bahama Village community. She is currently organizing the first-ever Key West Carnival, which will kick off on June 18 with an opening ceremony at the African Cemetery next to Higgs Beach. She puts out “Bahama Village Voices,” an irregularly-published magazine/newspaper focused on issues that impact the neighborhood. She publicly weighs in on those issues herself, including harsh criminal penalties that discriminate against people of color and the increasingly scarce availability of affordable housing. She currently has been urging city officials, including the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee, to move faster to build the proposed 85 to100-unit housing complex on a 3.2-acre parcel in Bahama Village next to the Truman Waterfront Park.
“We have a crisis in the village. Our folks cannot afford a two-bedroom apartment for $2,200 a month when nobody wants to raise the minimum wage. In two to three years, we will have lost many Bahama Village residents. Black people don’t have nowhere to live,” she says, her musical Trinidadian accent rising.
The lack of resources for Bahama Village residents is the linchpin of her efforts to organize Key West Carnival, which she hopes will become an annual event, possibly even up to four times a year. The all-day festival at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater on Saturday, June 19, will highlight the Caribbean Island culture that infused Key West when island residents first immigrated to the city in the 1800’s. That culture is rapidly disappearing as former Bahama Village Conch cottages now change hands for $1 million and up, displacing the ancestors of the original settlers.
“In Key West people must remember that these were black houses. They must respect what those old people did,” she said about the first residents on Key West.
But there is an economic element to her Carnival efforts, as well. As Key West has increasingly become a tourist-based economy, the residents of Bahama Village have not proportionately shared in the wealth from the festivals and nationally-sponsored events increasingly taking over the streets. That is one reason she has fought for years to take over organizing Goombay, the Bahamian festival which kicks off Fantasy Fest. She and another Bahama Village group of residents led by Glenwood Lopez, brother of Commissioner Clayton Lopez, have appeared before the City Commission arguing they were the more qualified group to handle Goombay. Commissioners eventually decided to split the duties, with each side getting a three-year period as the organizing body. Stafford’s group takes over in 2023.
In the meantime, Carnival is her vision, both culturally and economically.
“This is about our people. The money does not filter into the community. Carnival will allow our people to sell our drinks, sell our food. People will sell costumes,” she said. “This is about the tourism dollar coming to Bahama Village.”
Her vision has not always endeared her to factions within the Bahama Village community. But she doesn’t hesitate to weigh in on the challenges she believes are hurting village residents. She said she spends about 50% of her time on community issues. She also operates her own insurance brokerage, Stafford Gordon Consultants.
“You ask if I’m a leader,” she said in response to a question from the Key West Citizen. “I just represent the people of Key West who feel the way I feel and see what I see. My voice is the outlet for some of the people.”
While Stafford currently lives in her own home where she and her husband have raised three children, she still has her business office in the Carey family house. She sometimes sits on the front porch, talking with neighbors like Miss Carey did, marveling that after 30 years, she is still centered there.
“The vision is that while Bahama Village is being gentrified and disappearing, they will never forget the people who made up Bahama Village,” she said about her mission for the community. “It’s a big job. But I’m not alone. And that gives me the confidence.
“We are on a train and we are not going to stop. We are going to do our Afro-Caribbean stuff in Key West and not stop.”