The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has extended the amount of time the owners of “displaced vessels” have to start the process to refloat or remove the vessels from land, the flats and the shallows of the Florida Keys and the Florida Keys.

Following Hurricane Ian’s landfall, vessel owners were given a 45-day grace period to bring derelict vessels into compliance or remove them from state waters. The grace period ended on Nov. 15, but the FWC has extended the deadline until the end of December, the FWC stated Friday.

