Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Capt. Dave Dipre has long been the face of the FWC in the Florida Keys.
Dipre is leaving the Keys next month, as he will be promoted to the rank of major and oversee the FWC’s North Central Division, where he will be responsible for 17 counties.
“It’s a mix blessing,” Dipre said. “I welcome a new challenge, but I will miss the Keys. It’s my home.”
Dipre has been the FWC’s go-to guy in the Keys since joining the agency in 1995.
In the past three decades, Dipre has educated the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, Monroe County and local Keys cities government on a variety of issues that include the status of of boaters pumping out of sewage, derelict vessels and fishery management issues and investigations.
“Capt. Dipre has been a valuable and trusted colleague and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him to protect the marine environment that drives our economy and local way of life,” Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman said. “Dave will be missed— but I am delighted to see him expand his career to the rank of major.”
Dipre has worked closely with the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association on criminal investigations involving trap robbing and other resource violations and worked with the group on establishing an on-the-water crime watch program in 2012, Association Executive Director Bill Kelly said.
“It has been not only a pleasure but an honor to work with Capt. David Dipre over the past 11 years,” Kelly said. “We congratulate him on his promotion to Major and wish him and his family the very best that life has to offer as he accepts a new assignment and new responsibilities in North Central Florida. Capt. Dipre was an integral partner, along with State Attorney Dennis Ward, in our formation of an industry-based crime watch program targeting resource violators responsible for poaching more than $7 million dollars’ worth of lobsters and stone crabs annually from commercial fishermen. Always a man of integrity, Capt. Dipre built strong and trustworthy relationships with fishermen that fostered cooperation to the highest levels and exemplified the team spirit.”
Ward called Dipre a “good keeper of the waters and fish of the Florida Keys.”
“He and his officers have done an incredible job keeping our waters pristine and protecting our fish,” Ward said.
Dipre, who was born in a small town in Pennsylvania called Jennerstown, joined the U.S. Army. He went on to become a medic/surgical tech in the army, first stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, before he shipped off overseas to work in a hospital in Germany.
After five years in the Army, Dipre retired from active duty. In 1990, Dipre moved back to Pennsylvania and then shortly after, left again to get his degree at the University of Utah. Three years later, he visited the Florida Keys to see a friend and decided he found home.
Dipre got a job with what was then known as the Florida Marine Patrol as a communications dispatcher in 1995. Two years later, he married his fellow dispatcher, Kim, who is now a lieutenant with FWC. Then, in 1999, the Marine Patrol merged with several other agencies to become the FWC. A year later, Dipre participated in the first FWC academy and became an officer.
Dipre has had to deal with some of the FWC’s most difficult cases, including one in which he shot a suspect who was reportedly holding a gas can and threatening to blow up his houseboat with Dipre and other officers on it.
In July, the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office cleared Dipre of wrongdoing in the shooting in October 2019 of Adam Bounds on his boat in Cow Key Channel and ruled the shooting was justified.
“After thoroughly reviewing all of the reports and evidence submitted to this office regarding the officer-involved shooting of Adam Bounds on Oct. 15, 2019, in Cow Key Channel, we have determined that Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Captain David Dipre acted reasonably and justifiably when he discharged his firearm,” a brief news release from the State Attorney’s Office stated.
In May 2020, authorities arrested Bounds in Lee County and charged him with aggravated assault on an law enforcement officer and attempted arson.
Dipre shot Bounds twice aboard Bounds’ boat in Cow Key Channel shortly on Oct. 15 after Bounds, holding a gas can and torch-like lighter, threatened to kill himself by blowing up his boat, with Dipre on it and other law enforcement agents on another boat tied to Bounds’ boat.