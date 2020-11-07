When you look up and you hear the fighter jets overhead, know there will be a new commanding officer in charge of the Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 111.
On Friday, Nov. 13, Cmdr. Derek Ashlock relieves Matthew Meritt at a ceremony in Hanger A-936 on Naval Air Station Boca Chica.
Ashlock has accumulated more than 11,000 flying hours with 3,000-plus in fighter aircrafts. He is a graduate of the U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School Adversary class and he has been awarded the Air Medal, Navy Commendation Medal and the Navy Achievement Medal, as well as numerous other personal and unit awards.
“I’ve been here close to a decade, so I’m very familiar with the squadron and it’s just a vertical movement in the squadron,” Ashlock said.
Ashlock is a graduate of Missouri Western where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and was commissioned in 1988.
Following flight school at NAS Whiting Field, where he was awarded his wings of gold and designated a Naval Aviator in April 1991.
Ashlock’s initial fleet assignment was with the Mighty Shrikes of VFA-94 flying F/A-18 Lot XII Hornets from 1992-1996, where he was deployed twice aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln and once aboard the USS Kitty Hawk. During this time, the Mighty Shrikes deployed to the Persian Gulf and flew combat missions in support of Operation Southern Watch, enforcing the Iraqi no-fly zone.
After his third deployment, Ashlock was selected to become an instructor pilot.
Eleven years after leaving active duty service, Ashlock entered the Naval Reserve in Fort Worth, Texas. From there, he was an instructor pilot in Kingsville, Texas, and in 2012, he joined VFC-111 in Key West, where he served as the Safety Officer, Training Officer, Administrative Officer and Operations Officer. Since completing his department head tours, he has served as the Executive Assistant to the Training Department.
In March 2017, Ashlock was selected for command of VFC-111 and he said he looks forward to the challenge in his new position.
“We’re the most active and busiest adversary squadron in the world and Key West is a wonderful environment for us to fly in. Our slate for the next 15 months is extremely full,” Ashlock said.
Ashlock is married to his wife, Susan, of 31 years and they have a son, Jacob, who attends Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.
Outgoing commanding officer Matthew Meritt had taken command of the training squadron in Key West in August 2019.
Meritt, a native of Denver, Colorado, graduated from the University of Kansas in 2001 and was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Program and received flight training in Pensacola, Florida. He earned his Naval Aviator designation in June 2004.
Meritt began his operational flying in February 2005 and made two deployments aboard the USS Ronald Reagan and participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He became an instructor in 2008. In 2011, he joined the VFC-111 in Key West and he was selected as the recipient of the Tactical Support Wing Leadership award, the Ryon Award in 2016. His other career awards include Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Strike/Flight Air Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (3), and the Navy/Marine Corp Achievement Medal (3). He reported to VFC-111 as the Executive Officer in May of 2018.
Meritt’s next assignment is with the Tactical Support Wing (TSW) in San Diego, California.