The Islamorada Village Council postponed the Florida Department of Transportation pedestrian bridge discussion due to the late hour of the 20th item on its Dec. 18 agenda. The item was rescheduled from 10:30 p.m. to Jan. 14 at the next council meeting.
An informational packet by Acting Village Manager Maria Bassett showed the bridge project’s timeline and 17 articles in the Florida Keys Free Press showcasing the proposal beginning in January 2016. Some residents previously complained they were unaware of the project’s details and there had not been sufficient public input. The packet also outlined its evolution from a temporary bridge, which was deemed unfeasible, to a fixed-span bridge which is scheduled for completion in early 2022 at a cost of $4.68 million.
Also, the council agreed to develop a request for proposals to select an executive search firm to find a village manager while simultaneously using the volunteer services of a senior advisor who comes recommended by the Florida League of Cities as a past city or county manager. Acting Manager Bassett concurrently serves as Finance Director and will resume that role when a manager is hired.
Councilman David Webb said he is concerned about the lack of longevity in the lead role of past village managers and wanted to enhance stability by increasing service longevity. He suggested determining what the village does well and not so well, which might affect a manager’s decision to leave.
FLC Senior Advisor Ken Parker said the search, as well as sifting through of resumes to determine qualified managers and progress toward a contract, could take as long as six months.
The council approved a resolution to expand its northernmost park by .014 acres, while adding an entryway to the 3-acre Plantation Tropical Preserve at Mile Marker 90.5, helping to meet the state greenspace law that requires a ratio of open space according to population and visitor counts. The park, which features a kayak launch at its northern end, is especially popular with dog walkers, said Peter Frezza, the village’s environmental resources manager. In January, a variety of 130 trees and shrubs were added to the preserve. He said it also features the Children’s Tree Memorial, with specific trees planted and dedicated to children who have passed.
The council agreed to execute documents and expend $250,000 funds for the purchase of 146 Sunshine Boulevard utilizing parks and recreation impact fees or grant funds as a new entryway for the preserve. The village offered the full purchase amount for the property and was unaware of any other offers on the property, said Bassett. The mobile home currently on the lot would be demolished, enabling the park entry.
With the demolition of the dwelling on the property, the village could sell the development rights and designate the proceeds to the village’s affordable housing fund. Village Attorney Roget Bryan confirmed the council would have some leeway on what to do with the development right.
The Village Council also approved an interlocal agreement with Monroe County for Phase 3 of CARES Act Funding to receive $800,000 for partial reimbursement of payroll remitted to its fire rescue personnel from March 1 to Dec. 31, 2020. Since mid-March 2020, the fire department has used enhanced procedures during the pandemic and offered nasal swab tests earlier this year.
A rather long hearing took place on a code compliance matter that began with an unpermitted $8,000 tiki hut in the Windley Key Mobile Home Park. Fines reached $147,000 over two years. The council indicated it would fully support its Code, Building and Planning departments by agreeing with the code hearing officer who heard the case on Oct. 20 and chose to reduce the financial burden of the fines by half. While Planning Director Ty Harris roughly indicated staff time allocated to the case amounted to about $20,000, and the violator’s attorney indicated his client was willing to cover those costs, the council chose not to reduce the fine.
The attorney indicated his client had no knowledge of the code violation until a title search this year turned up the lien.
Councilman Webb suggested to implement additional violation notice options in the future. After a certified letter is sent, he suggested a personal service of a letter, tracking down the violator to ensure notice delivery. The client’s attorney commented had his client been emailed a notice, that even though his client was in the hospital at the time, his family would have received the notice and responded in a timely manner preventing the escalation of fines.