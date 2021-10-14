The Islamorada Village Council will consider a resolution Thursday, Oct. 14, urging the Miami-Dade County Commission to deny Aligned Real Estate Holdings’ application to develop 793 acres into a proposed South Dade Logistics and Technology District next to the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
The commission approved upon first reading the three-phase project to build 9 million square feet of warehousing plus convenient stores, restaurants, hotels and housing, which will extend the Urban Development Area line and rezone agricultural land to a special technology district to accommodate the development.
The Miami-Dade Planning Commission approved the project as did the Miami-Dade County Commission to create jobs in the area.
The tech megaplex will impede the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan and other efforts to restore freshwater flow to the Biscayne Bay, Florida Bay, Card Sound, Barnes Sound and Manatee Bay, and negatively impact the water supply for 74,000 Monroe County residents, the draft resolution outlines.
The draft resolution also says the project may impact the Keys hurricane evacuation routes.
The meeting will begin with Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi and Senior Director of Planning Emily Schemper discussing buildout in the Keys, and Erik Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation, giving a presentation. It was unclear ahead of the meeting if Eikenberg will discuss the proposed tech district or not.
In other action, the council will consider offering a discount to residents over age 60 and disabled veterans who meet low-income standards on their sewer base fee, which is $40.41 a month for anyone outside the North Plantation Key Service Area.
The billing change, which would be done through the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, will require about five hours of work, which would be billed to the village.
The village will consider contracting CPH for a third phase of breakwater restoration in the Plantation Yacht Harbor Marina for a cost not to exceed $101,190. The 2021-22 budget included $100,000 in marina operating revenues and village staff will continue to seek grant opportunities for this project.
At the behest of Councilman Mark Gregg, the council will review a previously passed ordinance in 2012 that reduced impact fees for nonresidential development for a two-year term to stimulate the local economy during the nationwide economic downturn.
“I’ve attached a copy of Ordinance 12-06 which ‘temporarily’ reduced certain affordable housing impact fees for two years beginning in 2012 but apparently remains a part of our code today,” he wrote.
“The council desires to temporarily lower the affordable housing goal for nonresidential in-lieu fees from 30 percent to no less than 15 percent of the generated local workforce and their families for the next two years,” the ordinance reads.
Also, Village Manager Greg Oravec will recommend the council reinstate its Land Acquisition Advisory Committee with the expectation that staff will present an Islamorada Forever Land Acquisition Master Plan in 2022.