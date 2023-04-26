Vice President Kamala Harris announced proposed funding of nearly $79 million in coastal resiliency and environmental projects while in Miami recently, including $7 million to Mote Marine Lab for coral restoration work in the Florida Keys and $7 million for Coral Restoration Foundation (CRF) for coral restoration in the Keys, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.

“When we invest in climate, we not only protect our environment, we also strengthen our economy,” Harris tweeted while in Miami late last week.

