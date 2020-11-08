This time last year, Kim Gilson Hamilton wore her purple shirt, laced up her sneakers and carried a big yellow forget-me-not during the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Miami to denote that she was caring for her mother who suffered from the progressive condition that destroyed her memory and incapacitated her.
This year, the Upper Keys resident will carry a purple flower. Hamilton lost her mother, Connie Gilson, in March to the disease. And due to the coronavirus pandemic, she has organized her own walk with a much smaller assembly and a local venue as opposed to walking in Miami.
Hamilton’s “Team Mammo” will walk at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, from Key Largo Community Park, near Mile Marker 99, to The Catch Restaurant at Mile Marker 102. She’s calling on the community to pledge their support to Alzheimer’s research, support and care.
“I do this for personal reasons,” Hamilton said. “You can meet up with us, meet us along the way, walk in your neighborhood or wherever you want to walk. Go wherever you are comfortable. You can still join my team or register by yourself, and if you have something purple, wear it.”
There is no entry fee to join Team Mammo.
“There’s no amount too small and there’s never an amount too big. You can donate $5, $1 or even just a word of encouragement,” Hamilton said. “This is really about raising money which goes toward care and resources for families with someone who has Alzheimer’s and hopefully one day finding a cure.”
The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for the disease.
An estimated 5.8 million Americans age 65 and older, or one in 10 people, are living with Alzheimer’s dementia this year. Almost two-thirds are women. Older African-Americans are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s and Hispanics are about one and a half times more likely to have it.
By 2050, medical experts are projecting that number to rise to nearly 14 million.
Hamilton’s mother was diagnosed with the progressive disease about seven years ago. She would have turned 89 on Nov. 3.
“She was sort of out of it in the beginning, and every year she got worse and worse. Alzheimer’s just sucks the life right out of you, and it scares me that one day I’ll have it,” Hamilton said. “My mother loved Dairy Queen and you never knew what she was going to say. I used to hand out cards that said, ‘Excuse what my mother says, she has Alzheimer’s.’ It wasn’t to be rude or mean to her. It was simply to raise awareness about the disease.”
Team Mammo has raised about $800 so far and five people as of Friday had committed to walking with Hamilton, including Barb Short.
This is her first walk. She has joined Hamilton as a new pledge since losing her mother-in-law to Alzheimer’s nearly 20 years ago.
When asked if she has seen any progress in the fight against Alzheimer’s, Short said, “It hasn’t gotten any easier, but it’s a much better understood disease today. People are so much more aware of the disease, and how this country takes care of people with it is so much better. There are so many more resources available now that we didn’t have back then. There is support and educational resource virtually everywhere now.”
Approximately 77% of funds raised from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s goes toward care, support, research and awareness, while 18% goes to fundraising and 5% to administrative costs, according to Hamilton.
“If anyone wants to donate and not walk, that’s fine too. If there’s any local businesses who would like to sponsor, I’d be so happy,” Hamilton said.
For information, resources and help dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, visit http://www.alz.org or call its 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900.
For information on Team Mammo, email Hamilton at kaho643@gmail.com, call her at 305-394-0643 or visit http://act.alz.org/goto/ALZ2020.