Supraja Alaparthi, along with her nephew, Vishant Sadda, 9, and her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, prepare to parasail on Monday, May 30. Alaparthi was later killed and the boys injured in an accident at the Old Seven-Mile Bridge.
A warrant was issued Thursday, Sept. 22, for the arrest of the boat captain whose actions led to the death of a mother and injuries to her son and nephew in a parasailing accident in Marathon in May.
The warrant, filed in the 16th Judicial Court, charges boat captain Daniel Gavin Couch with five counts of commercial parasailing violations and one count of manslaughter.
The mother died and her son and nephew were injured after the trio slammed into the Old Seven-Mile Bridge on Memorial Day while parasailing. The family was visiting the Keys from Schaumburg, Illinois.
Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was pronounced dead after being transported to land. Her nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Miami hospital for additional treatment, while her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, suffered minimal injures, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission incident report.
Vishant Sadda has since been released from the hospital but will still have to undergo more surgeries to treat injuries to his face and eye, said Michael Haggard of the Haggard Law Firm of Coral Springs, which is representing the family in its suit against Lighthouse Parasailing Inc., a North Carolina-based company that operated out of Captain Pip’s Marina in Marathon.
The initial report from the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission detailed the incident.
“Shortly after putting the three victims in flight, a strong gust of wind ‘pegged’ the parasail,” the FWC's initial incident report stated. “With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims. The three victims dropped from an unknown height and [were] dragged through the water by the inflated parasail. The chute continued to drag the victims through and across the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the Old Seven-Mile-Bridge, west of Pigeon Key.”
Pegged is a term in the parasail business used to describe when the parasail chute becomes controlled by the speed of the wind, not the operation of the vessel.
According to the warrant, Couch's "cumulative and negligent actions on the day of the incident resulted in the death of Supraja Alaparthi, injuries to her son Sriakshith Alaparthi and severe injuries to Vishant Sadda."
The warrant also states Couch did not attempt to approach the victims or provide further assistance after the parasail struck the bridge, but watched as several good Samaritan vessels rushed to their aid.
"Daniel Couch had an utter disregard for the care of his passengers who entrusted him with their lives" by allowing them to continue their flight despite telling a crew member the weather was quickly deteriorating, according to the warrant.
The captain "made a gross and flagrant decision to cut the tow line, the only means of the passengers' safe return to the vessel, without taking into reasonable account any other available actions," the warrant continues. "This indifference to the consequences of his decisions and actions resulted in the death and serious injuries to these parasailers."