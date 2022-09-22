preparing to parasail.jpeg

Supraja Alaparthi, along with her nephew, Vishant Sadda, 9, and her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, prepare to parasail on Monday, May 30. Alaparthi was later killed and the boys injured in an accident at the Old Seven-Mile Bridge.

 Image provided by Haggard Law Firm

A warrant was issued Thursday, Sept. 22, for the arrest of the boat captain whose actions led to the death of a mother and injuries to her son and nephew in a parasailing accident in Marathon in May.

The warrant, filed in the 16th Judicial Court, charges boat captain Daniel Gavin Couch with five counts of commercial parasailing violations and one count of manslaughter. 