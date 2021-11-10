A student has received consequences after admitting to writing “white” and “colored” over a set of water fountains at Marathon High School in September, according to the Monroe County School District.
The incident occurred on Sept. 3, and was posted on the social media site Snapchat, which allows users to send photos and messages to each other. No leads came up until Sept. 22, when the student responsible came forward.
An investigation was conducted by the district, which concluded that there was “no ill intent meant,” according to district spokeswoman Amber Acevedo. It was brought to the attention of the administration at Marathon High School at that time.
The water-fountain labeling was ostensibly in reference to past racial segregation practices, but Acevedo said the student “did not direct it toward anyone in particular. With the details of the investigation, the (Marathon High School) administration determined that it did not meet the hate crime criteria.”
The Florida Department of Education defines a hate-crime-related incident as “incidents motivated all or in part by hostility to the victim’s real or perceived race, religion, color, sexual orientation, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin, political beliefs, marital status, age, social and family background, linguistic preference or mental/physical disability.”
Acevedo did not say what the student used to write the words, but said there were “disciplinary consequences given.” She added that this “seemed to be an isolated incident” and not something that is a chronic problem at the school.
“The incident at Marathon High School was very serious and after investigation, the student received an appropriate, serious consequence,” Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford said in a statement. “The district policy is to do a thorough investigation of such occurrences and determine intent on the part of the student involved.
“Once that is determined, along with a consequence, sensitivity counseling is provided so that students understand that words and actions matter and that phrases that harm another’s self-esteem or make them feel insulted or demeaned is not acceptable.”
Since the beginning of the current school year, schools nationwide have had concerns over “challenges” that spread over the social media site TikTok that involve users destroying, stealing or otherwise vandalizing school property while filming themselves and then posting it to the platform.
Acevedo said the water fountains incident did not appear to have anything to do with any TikTok or other social media challenge, according to the district investigation.