Northbound traffic on U.S. 1 in Islamorada was diverted to the Old Highway all day Wednesday after a water transmission line burst and crews repaired the line.
The water main line erupted in front of the Postcard Inn at Mile Marker 84.
The work was expected to last until well into Wednesday evening, Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Executive Director Greg Veliz said earlier in the day. FKAA was working with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on diverting the traffic.
“We have a good handle on the traffic,” Veliz said, adding: “This is a big problem.”
The water main line break is substantial, involving “a lot of water” in an area that makes fixing it “problematic,” Veliz said.
On Wednesday, the FKAA sent trucks to Miami to obtain more asphalt to repave that section of U.S. 1 affected by the break and corresponding repair, Veliz said.
The break in the water line occurred as the FKAA is about to start a major project replacing the main transmission line.
In April, the FKAA will begin the Islamorada Transmission Main Replacement Project. Approximately 4 miles of the original 30-inch thick transmission main, which is 60 years old, will be replaced with a 36-inch thick cathodically protected pipe. Additionally, the mains at the Tea Table Relief and Whale Harbor bridge crossings will be installed underwater to protect them from high winds and storm surges, according to the FKAA.
Crews will begin installing the new transmission main near Mile Marker 79.5 at the south end of Islamorada and work north along U.S. 1 to just south of Whale Harbor Channel near Mile Marker 84, according to the FKAA.
