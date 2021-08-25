Director, actor, singer and longtime Key West resident Danny Weathers died at home Aug. 21, in Palm Springs, California, after a long illness.
He was 68.
Weathers appeared in numerous film and television roles and, starting in 1978, performed four years on Broadway in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “A Chorus Line.”
His husband, Alan Melnick, wrote to friends following his passing: “Danny fought this terrible eight-month battle with more strength, courage, humor and dignity than anyone could imagine.”
Weathers to Key West as artistic director of the Founders Society at the Tennessee Williams Fine Arts Center. He later directed and acted for the Red Barn Theatre. From 2003 to 2018, Weathers was Artistic Director of the Waterfront Playhouse, where he directed and acted in dozens of the theater’s popular plays and musicals.
“Danny was the most important figure — certainly one of the most important figures — in modern Key West theater,” said Joy Hawkins, Artistic Director of Red Barn Theatre.
While at Waterfront Playhouse, Weathers has directed a multitude of productions, including “The Producers,” “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” “She Loves Me,” “Xanadu,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “Twelve Angry Men” and Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie,” as well as numerous concerts and special events.
A post on Waterfront Playhouse’s Facebook place memorialized Waters’ contributions.
“All of us at the Waterfront Playhouse honor, remember and celebrate the beautiful and boundlessly creative life of Danny Waters and deeply appreciate all the joy he brought to our theater and our entire island community,” the post stated.
Close friend Lynda Frechette said in an email to friends: “Danny truly was one of a kind. Talented, charming, creative, brilliant ... his many wonderful qualities go on and on.”
Weathers was also the Artistic Director for the Founders Society at the Tennessee Williams Fine Arts Center for three years, where he directed “Forum” and “Don’t Dress For Dinner.” Directing credits for the Red Barn Theater include “Jeffrey,” “Falsettoland” and “The Food Chain.”
His local acting credits include “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “The Mystery of Irma Vep,” “The New Century,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Three Guys Naked From The Waist Down” (also the pre-Off Broadway workshop) and “Urinetown.”
In 1975, Weathers moved to New York City, where he was on scholarship with the Joffrey Ballet. In 1978, he was cast in the Broadway production of “A Chorus Line” as Gregory Gardner, a role he played for more than four years. Other NYC credits include Off-Broadway in “Olympus On My Mind,” “Tea and Sympathy” and “Strike Up The Band.”
He performed concerts with the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization at Symphony Space in New York City and at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. Weather also was in the film version of “Annie,” the television soap opera “The Edge Of Night,” and he was a member of National Improvisational Theatre. Regional credits include a season with the Guthrie Theatre, where he performed in “The Threepenny Opera,” “A Christmas Carol” and “Guys and Dolls.”
Most recently, he serves on the board of the Theatre League of South Florida and was a member of Actors Equity Association, the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Actors.