Hurricane Eta, which slammed into Honduras on Thursday, is projected to regather and head toward Cuba and Florida this weekend, bringing heavy rain and winds up to 65 mph, according to National Weather Service forecasters.
The storm that hit Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday had become more of a vast tropical rainstorm, but it was advancing so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America remained on high alert.
As of Thursday, Eta had sustained winds of 30 mph and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph. It was centered 90 miles south of La Ceiba, Honduras.
Bryce Tyner, meteorologist with the Key West office of the National Weather Service, said Thursday on U.S. 1 Radio that the area should brace for more of a rain event.
“We’re expecting the major story to be the rainfall, and, of course, gusty winds,” Tyner said. “Tropical storm conditions are possible.”
The initial outlook for the Keys is that the November storm isn’t forecast to become a hurricane, although the region can expect wet-and-windy conditions throughout the weekend.
“It’s so late in the year, this is probably looking like what we call a hybrid system, like a tropical system turning into a Nor’easter-type situation. It’s not looking like a Category 4 Irma or something,” Tyner said.
For Key West, rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected starting Saturday, according to the local weather service. From Sunday night through Monday, tropical storm conditions are expected as the system approaches the Straits of Florida from the Western Caribbean. There is a steady potential for sustained tropical storm force winds, which at the earliest may begin Sunday, the weather service stated.
Other threats from the storm, including flooding rainfall, coastal flooding and tornadoes, are possible, although the heaviest rainfall is expected Saturday through Sunday night. Widespread rainfall throughout the next seven days could be from 7 to 15 inches, the weather service said.
Monroe County Emergency Management continues to monitor Eta, and Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner said residents should prepare for the potential of damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph this weekend.
Jon Rizzo with the local weather explained this week he is less concerned about the track of the storm than about how far the weather will extend from the center when it reaches the Keys. The earliest expected tropical storm weather could be Saturday evening, Rizzo said, but tropical storm conditions would most likely start Sunday morning.
“The structure of Eta does not lead to intense strengthening, but there will be a variety of threats like tides a foot higher than the Florida Keys are experiencing right now, especially on the oceanside, and a significant risk of tropical storm force winds,” Rizzo said.
Eta flooded homes in Honduras, and the death toll across Central America through Thursday rose to at least eight. Forecasters said the once-mighty storm was expected to regather form and head toward Cuba and Florida by early next week.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.