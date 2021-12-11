Sorry, an error occurred.
The Islamorada Half Marathon and 10K event may briefly impact traffic on U.S. 1 this Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office expects participants running on the side of the highway, according to a news release from Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Motorists are urged to use extra caution and should also expect some minor delays as runners will cross U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 85.
Deputies will temporarily stop traffic to allow large groups of runners to cross at a time.
For information about the event, visit http://www.islamoradahalfmarathon.com.