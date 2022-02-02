Amidst a clear cognitive decline that has been acknowledged by everyone from his father to defense attorneys and a judge, Daniel Weisberger, an Upper Keys teen charged with murder, was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed.
Attorney Ed O’Donnell filed a motion for a competency hearing on Jan. 5, and an assessment on Weisberger’s mental state submitted by forensic psychologist Mark Mills was stipulated by the prosecution, finding that he was not competent currently.
Weisberger will be sent to the South Florida Evaluation and Treatment Center in Homestead, where he will undergo mental health treatment, said Assistant State Attorney Joe Mansfield. O’Donnell said there will be a hearing on June 28 to evaluate Weisberger’s status.
Florida law holds that a defendant’s mental capacity to stand trial must be “restored” at a state-sanctioned facility to have their case resume moving through the courts.
O’Donnell said he believes that Weisberger’s case will be resumed.
Weisberger’s father, Ari Poholek, has been advocating for months for his son to receive mental health and neurological treatment. He said his concern is that beginning about a month ago, Daniel’s cognitive abilities took an “incredibly sharp dip.”
In the last month, Poholek said he’s had a number of virtual interactions with his son since his last court hearing.
“It’s been heartbreaking, beyond heartbreaking,” he said. “He’s completely absent. There’s no interactive dialogue. He doesn’t remember people.”
Poholek said his son at times has appeared to fail to recall who his grandmother and longtime therapist are.
O’Donnell’s motion for a competency hearing reads that “the defendant has not been receiving any mental health therapy, counseling or treatment while in the custody of the Monroe County Jail. Although the jail does have a psychiatrist and psychiatric nurse who will see jail inmates to assess their need for medication or to be placed on suicide watch, this assessment is limited and does not entail any meaningful psychiatric counselling or treatment.”
The statement further reads that Weisberger was placed on suicide watch when he was first booked into the jail and has been returned to suicide watch on at least one occasion.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay said that he was aware of at least one instance in which Weisberger was placed in solitary confinement within the last three weeks.
Weisberger suffered a traumatic brain injury shortly after the alleged crime. He was briefly a fugitive on that day in May 2020 before walking into oncoming U.S. traffic and being hit by a vehicle going at least 30 mph. He was revived by a passerby on the street and was in a coma for a few weeks, Poholek has said.
O’Donnell is the third lawyer to represent Weisberger since he was initially charged. Poholek said Tuesday that he has brought an additional attorney, Keys-based Hal Schumacher, to represent his interests in getting Daniel further neurological care.