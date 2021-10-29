This story has been updated to include a quote from the Marabellas' legal counsel:
"Mr. Marabella has retained my law firm to represent him in these matters. We are eager to address all of the issues raised by the city of Marathon and the state regulatory agencies. He has also retained the services of a professional wetlands scientist familiar with Florida Keys ecosystems to assess questions of jurisdictional determinations and impacts. We have already been in contact with the state agencies and have also requested a meeting with city of Marathon staff to accomplish this,” Allyne M. Smith, paralegal for Oertel, Fernandez, Bryant and Atkinson, P.A.
A special magistrate hearing scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21, was delayed at the request of the owners of West Fanny Key to an undetermined date.
The hearing had been scheduled at the outset of a code compliance case that was opened by the city of Marathon after David and Tammy Marabella, a California couple who own the uninhabited island, cleared it of native vegetation without seeking permits. The island had served as a bird rookery, in an area that is quickly losing natural habitat.
Special magistrate Dirk Smits told The Key West Citizen’s sister paper, the Florida Keys Free Press, that the hearing for the Marabellas had been delayed, and a city official confirmed that it was at the couple’s request and a new date had not been scheduled.
Code compliance officer Don Law said “they are bringing in an environmental specialist” but did not specify what that specialist would be doing. He said that working with the city to restore the island to its natural state was the “original intention” of the island owners.
According to some residents, such as Turtle Hospital founder Richie Moretti, restoring the island’s plants would take years, given how tall the mangroves there were. Moretti is offering a cash reward to anyone who can produce information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the heavy equipment operator who cleared the island.
The hearing before the magistrate was scheduled tentatively in the event that the Marabellas did not comply with the city’s order to restore the native vegetation and have the property reinspected. If Smits had found them not in compliance, fines of up to $500 per day could have been levied against the Marabellas for every day the violations continued.
The island was a beloved site for bird-watchers and nature lovers in the Middle Keys, and when it was cleared on a Sunday in September, many residents were alarmed and brought it to the attention of the authorities, who launched an investigation.