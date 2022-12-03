The death of 47-foot sperm whale off the Florida Keys earlier this year has put a spotlight on the serious problem of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans.
The whale had a mass of plastic bags, fishing line and tattered fishing nets in its stomach, which prevented it from absorbing nutrients and eventually killing it, according to scientists.
Sperm whales can easily ingest marine debris because they use their mouths like a vacuum while feeding. More recently, another sperm whale washed ashore on a Nova Scotia beach, after dying a slow, painful death caused by eating garbage.
Ocean Conservancy, the nation’s oldest marine conservation nonprofit, is stepping up its efforts to protect all wildlife by aiming to make the Florida Keys trash free, according to the group. Ocean Conservancy is conducting a year-long study in the Florida Keys to understand the sources and pathways of how plastics end up in the ocean.
“Seeing an endangered sperm whale killed from pollution is devastating and unacceptable,” said Jon Paul “J.P.” Brooker, Ocean Conservancy’s director of Florida Conservation. “We want to be impactful when it comes to making sure that trash never makes its way to the beach or the ocean to begin with. A good way to do that is to try to get a picture of where that debris and trash is coming from before it ever makes its way to the coast.”
Researchers have walked miles alongside some of the busiest roads in the Keys, picking up pieces of plastic litter — big and small — and recording each and every piece found into an app. The goal is to understand the most common types of plastic pollution in order to create solutions to stop plastics from entering Florida’s precious waters, according to Brooker.
The study is called a Circularity Assessment Protocol (CAP) study. Ocean Conservancy is partnering with the University of Georgia to produce the CAP report. The researchers started in Key Largo, the team will then head to Marathon and the study will conclude in Key West. A final report with the results of the study is expected in December, according to Brooker.
Ocean Conservancy was also first in the nation to conduct a CAP study in Miami last year. The research is critical to understanding the causes of and solutions to addressing plastic pollution with some 11 million tons of plastic entering the ocean each year — the equivalent of dumping a garbage truck full of plastic into the ocean every minute. With more than 1,000 people moving to Florida every day, reducing plastic pollution is more important than ever, Brooker said.
In 2021 alone, more than 19,000 volunteers at Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup events across the state collected a whopping 88,904 pounds of trash in Florida. Ocean Conservancy has been addressing the ocean plastics crisis for nearly four decades through the ICC and houses a robust program with nearly two dozen experts dedicated to solving the issue.
The 47-foot male sperm whale beached itself north of Mud Key in May “had a mass of intertwined line, pieces of net and plastic bags in its stomach,” according to a statement released by the NOAA Fisheries Service.
“This debris likely did not allow the whale to eat properly, leading to its stranding,” the Fisheries Service said.
The whale did have other ailments such as issues with its kidneys, but there “was a significant amount of debris” in its stomach,” NOAA Southeast Regional Marine Mammal Stranding Coordinator Blair Mase said.
The whale was “extremely thin,” Mase said.
The whale’s death serves as an example of human’s impact on the world’s oceans, both locally and globally.
“It’s (marine debris) a huge problem,” Mil McCleary, executive director of Key West-based Reef Relief, sasid following the death. “We did a cigarette butt cleanup a few weeks ago and in like two hours picked up over 41,000. Plastics are forever. And they break down into macro-and micro-plastics. On most bridges in the Keys, there are places to dispose of monofilament line. If you’re fishing offshore, you gotta be responsible. I’ve been a fisherman all my life. Still fishing tournaments in Florida. Most anglers are aware enough and care enough to be good stewards, but not all,” McCleary said.
There are numerous resources to educate boaters. Reef Relief’s Coral Reefs brochure is free to download and print at http://www.reefrelief.org, and the organization has an education center at 631 Greene St. in Key West.
One Florida-based sunglass company has embarked on several media campaigns in recent years to reducing the amount of plastic that goes into the ocean and taking old fishing gear and repurposing it.
Costa released the Untangled Collection of sunglasses, which are built from recycled fishing nets. The four performance frames are built with a more functional and durable NetPlus, material that is 97% recycled fishing nets and 3% performance additive.
Discarded fishing nets and gear are the most harmful form of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans, according to Costa representatives. Working hand in hand with its partner Bureo, Costa is taking discarded fishing nets and giving them a new life. Ever since the original Untangled Collection of lifestyle frames debuted in 2018, Costa has been working to further advance the recycling and molding techniques to sustainably build frames that are better-suited for its core community of watermen and women. In addition to the upgraded NetPlus material, which has a 100% traceable supply chain, the new frames — Santiago, Antille, Pargo, and Caleta — feature recycled aluminum logos and recyclable, polarized, and color-enhancing 580 mineral glass lenses.
“This collection represents a multi-year collaboration with Costa,” said Kevin Ahearn, Bureo Co-Founder. “We’ve been working since the original Untangled launch in 2018 to enhance the physical and mechanical properties of our material by making improvements throughout our supply chain, allowing Costa to expand the collection across new performance applications. The new NetPlus material represents a huge step forward in material technology while continuing to support our mission to expand net collection efforts.”
The sunglass lines comes several years after Costa embarked on its “Kick Plastic” campaign, which was started to help reduce the amount of single-use plastic finding its way into our waterways, to reduce the amount of plastic we use as a company, and to mobilize a movement.
For information on Kick Plastic can be found at https://www.costadelmar.com/en-us/inside-costa/protect/kick-plastic.