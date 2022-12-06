After less than two and a half hours of deliberation on Friday, Dec. 2, a Key West jury found Rory Hank Wilson guilty of first-degree murder and felony robbery with a deadly weapon while masked in the killing Matthew Bonnett in 2017 in a building on Stock Island known as the “Tree House.”

Judge Mark Jones will sentence Wilson at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 21, at the Key West courthouse.