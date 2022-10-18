Windsurfing, a once popular water sport that saw its heyday in the 1980s through ‘90s, is making a local comeback thanks to enthusiasts who are re-inheriting the wind.

Old photographs on Upper Keys Windsurfers, a private Facebook group with 156 members, paint the picture of sport’s glory days when sailors flocked to Holiday Isle (now Postcard Inn) and other local destinations to ride their sail boards or compete in the Islamorada Pro-Am, hosted by the Calvert Family, who owned Calvert Sals at the time.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com