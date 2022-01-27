Bust out the winter clothes and make sure your space heaters are working, Key West.
Temperatures are predicted to dip below 50 degrees possibly Saturday or Sunday in the Southernmost City for the first time in seven years.
Temperatures will begin dropping starting Friday night and could drop into the high 40s by early Saturday or Sunday morning, said Chip Kasper, meteorologist in charge of the Key West office of the National Weather Service. The temperatures should be in the 50s during the daytime, he said.
These forecasted temperatures are the lowest in seven years in Key West, Casper said.
According to the National Weather Service, the coldest temperature ever recorded in Key West was 41 degrees, reached first on Jan. 12, 1886, and then again on Jan. 12, 1981.
The local NWS office also is expected to issue a small craft advisory for the local waters as 20 mph sustained winds are forecasted, with the winds gusting above 30 mph, Kasper said.
The cold weather is expected to last through Tuesday, with the temperatures rising back to the normal 60s and 70s by Wednesday, Kasper said.
The cold weather could bring more people living on the streets into the Keys Overnight Shelter on Stock Island. The shelter has already been operating at or near capacity every night, said Elicia Pintabona, who oversees KOTS.
KOTS does have extra blankets for people seeking shelter there, and Pintabona said that the sun during the day beating down on the metal buildings there will help warm the facility. Pintabona added that the “sun is a friend in the winter and enemy in the summer.”
With temperatures forecasted to drop throughout the Florida Keys this weekend, Keys Energy Services has tips on the use of portable space heaters.
Keys Energy Services recommends people plug portable space heaters directly into an outlet; do not use an extension cord. People should make certain the circuit into which they plug a space heater can adequately and safely handle the added demand. People should never remove the grounding feature on a plug by clipping or grinding off the third prong and use an adapter to connect the heater’s three-prong plug, according to KEYS spokesman Julio Torrado.
People should make sure the adapter ground wire or tab is attached to the outlet ground and keep heaters away from passageways and keep all flammable materials such as curtains, rugs, furniture and/or newspapers at least 3 feet away.