Star party

Laura Cowles checks out the night sky from Scout Key, just north of Big Pine Key, during the annual Winter Star Party.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

Prime viewing of southern constellations, comets and stars will draw several hundred amateur and professional astronomers to the Lower Keys on Monday through Sunday, Feb. 13-19, for the Winter Star Party.

As many as 650 astronomers and astro-imagers from several countries typically gather for the event at two camps around mile marker 34 at Scout Key.