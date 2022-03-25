The privately owned F.E.B. Corp. made its oral argument this week before an appeals court in a hearing in Miami as to why it owns Wisteria Island in Key West Harbor, not the federal government.
The pending appeal is delaying a proposal being worked on between the federal Bureau of Land Management and the Monroe County government that would place the ownership or the management of the island in the hands of the county or possibly the state.
The federal government took the island from F.E.B., run by the Bernstein family, in 2011, ruling the first private owner of the island never cleared the title of the island from the federal government, which set off a series of legal battles between F.E.B. and the federal government.
A federal judge court last ruled in 2020 that the Bureau of Land Management owns the roughly 22-acre Wisteria Island, not the Bernstein family, but F.E.B. appealed that ruling. Attorneys involved in the appeal made oral arguments before judges with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in a hearing in Miami on Tuesday.
In its written appeal, F.E.B. Corp made the argument the U.S. Navy and the federal government never intended to use, or even spent any amount of time on, Wisteria Island after depositing the fill there that created the 22-acre island and should not be able to claim ownership of it.
“A proper assessment should have concluded that the mere deposit of dredge spoils did not constitute land filled in, built up, or otherwise reclaimed by the United States for its own use,” F.E.B. Corp’s appeal’s court brief stated. “The Cambridge English Dictionary defines ‘storing’ as ‘to put or keep things in a special place for future use.’ In the F.E.B. record, there is no evidence that the Navy or the Government ever set foot on Wisteria island after it was created except when leasing it from F.E.B. three times for (Navy) training purposes. Doc 15-4. Nor is there any evidence that the Government sought to access the discarded spoil once it was discarded.”
The Navy could not have stored spoil or made any use or future use of Wisteria because it did not own or possess it after it was created, F.E.B. Corp contended.
“The Navy was not ‘storing spoil’ at Wisteria because, when it had the chance to own and possess it by obtaining deeds from the TIIF in 1946, it failed to do so,” the F.E.B. wrote in its appeal. “Instead, the Navy obtained deeds to 4 spoil areas totaling 491 acres (created during the same dredge project and in the same manner as Wisteria) for intended and planned uses including an ammunition depot and non-commissioned officer housing. In 1953, the Navy, at its highest levels, conducted a search to find an intended use for Wisteria in an effort to fit Wisteria into the SLA (Submerged Lands Act) exception and use it for fuel storage. However, the Navy concluded that it had no present or future use for Wisteria after it was created it in 1942. New evidence in the F.E.B. record regarding the physical characteristics of Wisteria and the manner of its creation, show it was not intended for spoil storage. Wisteria existed barely over sea level and parts would be partially submerged at high tide. The Navy built no rip rap, seawall, or other protective barrier around Wisteria’s perimeter to prevent erosion or loss of deposited spoils, which over the years caused a loss of 4 acres of land.
“The manner of deposit of spoil on Wisteria shows no future use of any kind was intended. The spoil was deposited in a haphazard fashion, and the mounds created by the dredging, some 10 feet high, were never touched and there is no evidence of water run-off contours or erosion protection. Wisteria was never graded there is no landing or docking area at Wisteria from which spoil could be added or removed. Wisteria was simply a site of discarded spoils.”
Most important is the fact that in connection with a 1966 dredge project, the government recognized and acknowledged that it had no right to deposit or store spoil at Wisteria. Indeed, a 1961 Naval drawing shows Wisteria to be in private ownership, F.E.B. stated.
Particular attention should be directed to the correspondence and documents that showed the Army Corps of Engineers recognized it could not deposit spoil at Wisteria without F.E.B.’s consent, F.E.B. stated. The government moved the area for depositing and storing spoil to TIIF land adjacent to Tank Island, which is now the privately owned Sunset Key.
The appeals could takes weeks, if not years, to resolve and is hampering the plan to bring local ownership or management of the island, which has become an area of concern for Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, who has been frustrated by the Bureau of Land Management’s lack of law enforcement and establishing hours of public access, which has led to people camping and living on the island. There have also been fights and people assaulted on the island, Ramsay has said.
Bureau of Land Management District Manager Robert Swithers addressed the Monroe County Commission on Nov. 17, in Key West and spoke about building a relationship with the county in order to successfully transfer ownership of the island and possible turn it into a beach park.
Swithers talked about “helping you (the county) down the road,” and having “open dialogue,” he said.
“It is imperative that I build trust with you,” Swithers said. “It’s imperative that I’m transparent.”
Since Swither’s presentation, County Attorney Bob Shillinger has been in preliminary discussions with Bureau of Land Management staff about Wisteria Island.