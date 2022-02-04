Absent from his spot next to the dais last week was former Islamorada Village Manager Greg Oravec, who in January announced his resignation, effective no later than March 31, just six months into the job.
In an amended employment agreement, the Village Council ratified his resignation Jan. 27, after verbally accepting it Jan. 11. The village will continue to pay his $169,000 salary and $2,000 monthly housing allowance, along with health and retirement benefits, until the end of March.
Under his employment contract, Oravec will be compensated for all unused sick leave, vacation leave and paid holidays.
The council also voted unanimously to once again appoint Finance Director and Deputy Village Manager Maria Bassett as acting manager until a replacement is hired. She had already served as acting manager for nearly a year before Oravec signed on July 1. This marks the village’s fourth interim manager as it pursues finding its 10th manager since incorporating in 1997.
The process by which Oravec was hired was heavily scrutinized by the council. The city retained municipal consulting agency and recruiting firm Colin Baenziger and Associates to fill the seat, with an added emphasis on creating incentives to avoid turnover. The firm was paid $26,500.
“We had five extraordinary candidates. We can talk about what happened. ... It wasn’t illness, a death in the family, the unknown cost of living in Islamorada. It was the difficulty of this job,” Councilman David Webb said.
“This town has a terrible track record. There’s no way to have any strategic vision put in place if we continue to flop council and key staff. As we go through this process, there are things that we can’t change and can change. I’m going to challenge our community to support our key staff. Staff is getting crucified for doing what we ask them to do. The community has got to get involved. We all should make an individual commitment to support them. One of the reasons he [Oravec] left, I think, is because he wasn’t sure we had his back.”
Webb said the council should expedite the process by selecting previously vetted candidates.
“We need to move forward on this and we need to move forward quickly,” he said.
On the other hand, Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal wanted to scrap the previous hiring process altogether.
“I’m very much opposed to engaging with this company,” he said of Colin Baenziger and Associates. “All of them [previous candidates] are gone. They’ve moved on to other jobs. I don’t care to do business with this outfit. I really don’t.”
Rosenthal said he was in favor of revisiting the process, by committee, that was used when former Village Manager Seth Lawless was hired. He was also in favor of appointing someone local.
Mayor Pete Bacheler said there was a local among the final candidates vetted by Baenziger, a reference to Monroe County Planning Commissioner David Ritz, who has been the subject of workplace harassment lawsuits as president of the Ocean Reef Community Association, a position he no longer holds.
“It’s not the process,” Webb said. “This is our fault. It would be a disservice to the community and the rest of the staff if we didn’t start with the vetted candidates instead of reinventing the wheel.”
The contract with Baenizer is warranted, according to Village Attorney Roget Bryan.
“We are going around in circles, and it needs to stop,” Bacheler said. “I’m going to make a motion that we use Colin, use the short form, we advertise locally and let’s get on with it.”
The council agreed to re-engage with Baenziger and advertise the manager salary at $200,000 with no housing allowance.